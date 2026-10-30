Dodgeball Zero codes October 2026

It's all or nothing on the court. Everyone wants to win, so to get the best advantage, you need to grab these Dodgeball Zero codes. Yes, we believe you when you undoubtedly say you have good skills, but so do other players, so let us help you.

Beyond being about one the best sports on earth, dodgeball, this Roblox experience lets you take everything to max, offering up a range of abilities to help give you an advantage alongside the codes we track down.

Here are all the Dodgeball Zero codes:

GOIST - one lucky spin and 250 yen

- one lucky spin and 250 yen UPD2 - ego title and 250 XP

- ego title and 250 XP TWOHUNDOLIKES - 500 yen and one lucky spin

Check out our Roblox codes page to see what other games offer freebies.

How do I redeem Dodgeball Zero codes?

To redeem your codes, follow these steps:

Open Dodgeball Zero on Roblox

Hit the gear button

Select codes

Enter your code

Tap redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Dodgeball Zero codes?

With these codes, you can get yen and lucky spins, both of which can help you get new abilities to strengthen your chances of winning. Most Roblox developers hand out new freebies to celebrate events, updates, and milestones. As such, it's best to bookmark this page and pay us a visit when you fancy a freebie.

Is there a Dodgeball Zero Discord?

If you join the official Dodgeball Zero Discord, not only can you discover the latest news and updates for the game, but you can also meet other players to team up with.

How do I get more Dodgeball Zero codes?

To get new codes, you should check the Discord server and the game's social media channels. However, if you prefer to let other people do the heavy lifting (and why wouldn't you?), you can check in with us when you need a top-up of yen, as we often look for fresh freebies and put them here.

That's all of the new Dodgeball Zero codes. Come back again soon to avoid missing out when more drop.