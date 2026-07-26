Dog Race codes July 2026

If you want to experience the thrill of canine competition without all the guilt over animal cruelty, our Dog Race codes are for you. Grab free potions to double your wins, power, golden chance, and more without spending any Robux. It's freebies like these that'll help you unlock the dinosaur. Yes, there are dinosaurs in this dog racing game.

We look for new Dog Race codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you need someone to throw you a bone.

Here are all the new Dog Race codes:

NEW - one double win potion

- one double win potion DOG - one golden potion

- one golden potion WEEKEND - one double power potion

- one double power potion ACHIEVE - one double power potion

- one double power potion FOREST - one double win potion

- one double win potion Upgrade - one double win potion

For even more freebies from your favorite Roblox games, check out our full list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Dog Race codes?

Redeeming Dog Race codes is really easy. All you have to do is:

Launch Dog Race in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Settings button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Dog Race codes?

Dog Race codes are random words that you can use to unlock extra potions in-game and boost your wins for free. These codes come from the developer, Zoo Race Club, and exist to reward loyal players and celebrate milestones and updates.

Is there a Dog Race Discord server?

Yes, there is a Dog Race Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest update logs, take part in giveaways, and suggest new features for the game.

How do I get more Dog Race codes?

The easiest way to get more Dog Race codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Why spend your time searching around for codes when you can rely on us instead? That being said, you can find some of the active codes in the game's description, and the rest live in the official Discord server.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Dog Race codes.