Dolly's Factory codes March 2026

A lot goes into running a successful toy factory, as we're sure you know, but having some Dolly's Factory codes can help to keep things going smoothly. It's especially challenging the more time you spend in the building, because not everything you encounter there is friendly. We're sure you already have plenty of experience dealing with the danger that lurks in the factory.

For us, one of the best things about Dolly's Factory is being able to choose from a range of plushies to play as, each one offering different abilities that can aid you in various ways. It honestly reminds us a little bit of games like Poppy Playtime due to all of the toys - that, and you're in a perilous factory.

Here are all of the new Dolly's Factory codes:

ticketformeistro - dollybucks and a nametag

- dollybucks and a nametag horseyear - dollybucks and a nametag

- dollybucks and a nametag 10kmembers - dollybucks

- dollybucks 35klikes - dollybucks

- dollybucks 30klikes - dollybucks

- dollybucks 25klikes - dollybucks

- dollybucks 20klikes - dollybucks

- dollybucks 18klikes - dollybucks

- dollybucks boo - dollybucks

- dollybucks jellybellishere - dollybucks

- dollybucks 15klikes - dollybucks

- dollybucks dougishere - dollybucks

- dollybucks thimishere - dollybucks

- dollybucks 10klikes - dollybucks

- dollybucks 5klikes - dollybucks

- dollybucks thequeenishere - dollybucks

How do I redeem Dolly's Factory codes?

To redeem Dolly's Factory codes, you need to:

Launch Dolly's Factory on Roblox

Tap the codes button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Dolly's Factory codes?

Dolly's Factory codes are a good way to get nametags and dollybucks, both of which can get you useful in-game items. Milestones are the main cause for new codes, so make sure you bookmark this page and check in from time to time so you don't miss out on anything.

Is there a Dolly's Factory Discord?

Yes, there is a Dolly's Factory Discord server that you can join. It's the best place to be if you want to be among the first to learn about the latest news and updates concerning the game, though it's just as good for meeting other players to share some tips with.

How do I get more Dolly's Factory codes?

The best ways to get new Dolly's Factory codes are to keep up to date with the game's social media channels, join the Discord server, and be part of The Forever Studio Roblox group. However, searching through posts and messages takes more time than you might realise, so it's better for you to check in with us wherever you want a freebie, as we're searching for them anyway.

Expired codes:

1klikes

AlphaTester

We check for new Dolly's Factory codes frequently, so make sure you stop by again soon.