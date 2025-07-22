How Donkey Kong Bananza made me finally appreciate the iconic Nintendo character

I'm going to say something controversial: I didn't really care for Super Mario Odyssey, as I always felt like the Galaxy duology was the red-capped plumber's best adventure. However, I still enjoyed my time with it, and I definitely prefer it to the long history of Donkey Kong games, which I understood the hype around, much to my editor's dismay. However, Donkey Kong Bananza has finally made me say, "I get it" when it comes to the villain-turned-hero in his first Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

I may be in the honeymoon period, but I'm going to find it hard not to call Donkey Kong Bananza one of the best Switch games. I'd even say it's above Odyssey when it comes to games on Nintendo's handheld consoles, offering a solid platformer with a unique twist on the formula, one that I feel Super Mario Galaxy also did almost 20 years ago. I'm jealous that some seven-year-old out there will be able to enjoy this as their first video game experience.

It trades out precise movement and skilled jumps for the full breadth of Donkey Kong's strength, as you carve holes into the various worlds by punching your way through almost any problem. However, it doesn't require any less skill, as debating whether to grab that pile of stone under you and use it as a battering ram or keep the landscape intact in case you need to use it later is still on your mind frequently.

You can easily punch yourself into a problem, something I found myself often doing before staring at my Switch 2 controller in frustration. But, it also makes Donkey Kong Bananza even more engaging, as you work through the environments themselves, which are almost self-inflicted puzzles, with each material providing different benefits. Dirt is weak but requires less time to pull out, while stone can survive a flurry of hits as you mow down the land and enemies alike.

I'm not a huge fan of 2D platformers, and even less so of Donkey Kong's various escapades. I can't really put my finger on why, but I've never been bothered when DK and his family make an arrival on each of Nintendo's consoles, but with Bananza, I saw something special. I think what makes it even better is how cohesive the whole experience is, even if the various sub-layers have a lot of differences.

While the introduction of Cappy served as an extension of Mario's abilities in Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong's strength is his greatest weapon, even without Bananza transformations. Everything DK performs in this incredible action game feels natural, as opposed to simply having more tools for the job - punching walls? That's what his fists are for. Surfing on pieces of debris? Well, he naturally had to grab it with his bare hands first.

If and when a new Mario game pops up, I'm sure to buy it. However, Donkey Kong now feels fresh, and it's made me excited for where my new favorite Nintendo character goes next. It's only been a month since the Switch 2 made its debut, but I'm eagerly waiting for a new Donkey Kong 3D platformer to be announced and land on the upcoming Switch games slate. I know I'm going to wait years, though.

I think Connor Christie said it best in our Donkey Kong Bananza review: "It's bold, beautiful, and brilliant, combining fresh mechanics that never feel gimmicky with a sandbox world where almost anything is possible," giving it a massive 10/10 score. Bananza is exactly what a Nintendo exclusive should be: charming, innovative, and a boatload of fun in one kid-friendly package.

I'm also happy that Donkey Kong Bananza has given me a chance to have some simple fun after playing through plenty of our best RPGs. If you've been waiting for a new single-player game to enjoy on your brand-new console, Donkey Kong Bananza shouldn't be missed.