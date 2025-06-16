A Donkey Kong Bananza Direct is dropping this week, here's how to tune in

It's happening, folks, we're getting a Donkey Kong Bananza Direct this week. Nintendo announced the news via the Nintendo Today app, where the devs have been teasing the King of the Jungle's various new moves and abilities for a while.

Alongside Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza is one of the Nintendo Switch 2's huge launch titles, and it's also the first solo Donkey Kong game in over ten years, so saying that we're excited is a bit of an understatement. With the Donkey Kong Bananza release date just over a month away, we're intrigued to see what this showcase will reveal.

Usually, I'd be a little skeptical of just how much information we can glean from a 15-minute presentation video, but April's Mario Kart World Direct was surprisingly informative, so I'm hoping for the same from DK's showcase. From what we've seen already, Donkey Kong Bananza appears to be a spiritual successor to Super Mario Odyssey, letting King jump, swing, and smash his way through a vibrant and secret-filled open world.

When is the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct?

Nintendo's Donkey Kong Bananza Direct premieres at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST on July 18, 2025. You can watch the showcase at the link below or on Nintendo's official YouTube channels.

That's everything we know so far about the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct. If you're still exploring the new Mario game for the Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, be sure to consult our myriad of guides. We've covered the Mario Kart World costumes, Mario Kart World tracks, and how to unlock Mario Kart World's mirror mode.