Surprise, Donkey Kong Bananza DLC arrives today with a new roguelike game mode

Good news, DK fans, Nintendo's latest summer blockbuster is getting more content in the form of the Donkey Kong Bananza DK Island and Emerald Rush DLC pack. Announced during the September 2025 Nintendo Direct, this DLC offering takes DK and Pauline on a trip back to the great ape's home island, while also providing a challenging new game mode to put your Bananza abilities to the test.

For those who don't know, Donkey Kong Bananza is already one of the best Switch games of 2025, but this optional DLC adds even more content to the game, including a DK Island reunion with a mischievous villain we thought we'd seen the back of. As for the Emerald Rush half of the DLC, that's a new challenge mode that lets you replay the game's levels with a bit of a twist, pushing to collect as many emeralds as you can against the clock.

It's also worth pointing out that if you still need to play Donkey Kong Bananza, a demo version of the game is now available on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop, following the September 2025 Nintendo Direct. If you've been tempted to pick up the platformer but want to try it before you buy it, now's your chance.

When is the Donkey Kong Bananza DK Island and Emerald Rush DLC release date?

The Donkey Kong Bananza DK Island and Emerald Rush DLC update is available to purchase via the Nintendo eShop as of September 12, 2025. So, what are you waiting for? Bananza!

Is there a Donkey Kong Bananza DK Island and Emerald Rush DLC trailer?

You can check out the Donkey Kong Bananza DK Island and Emerald Rush DLC trailer below if you want to see what the paid content update offers before making the plunge. It looks like a lot of fun to us, but we might be a little biased, given our 10/10 Donkey Kong Bananza review.

There you have it, all you need to know about the Donkey Kong Bananza DK Island and Emerald Rush DLC. To see what else is coming to Nintendo's latest console, check out our guide to all the upcoming Switch games.