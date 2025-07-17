Here's how you can get Donkey Kong Bananza for free by playing mobile games

Donkey Kong Bananza is finally here, bringing our favorite Nintendo gorilla into the modern era for his first 3D adventure game since 1999's Donkey Kong 64. It's a smashing good time, with Donkey Kong's strength proving to be a vital tool in stopping a villainous group of apes who have stolen some banana-shaped diamonds. If that sounds like a great experience, which it really is, you can grab the Switch 2 game for free if you play enough mobile games with Scrambly.

Playing the best mobile games in order to score a copy of Donkey Kong Bananza sounds too good to be true. Admittedly, I agree, but it's actually fairly simple. All you need is a gaming phone (one on a budget is fine, too) and the time to enjoy some experiences on your handset that are available via Scrambly.

If you're unaware, Scrambly is an app that offers you a bunch of great games, from hits like Dice Dreams to plenty of indie games you've never heard of. No matter if you play the trending games or opt for those hidden gems, Scrambly offers a bunch of points for completing milestones in-game or making in-app purchases, which grant you Scrambly coins.

Whether you prefer physical or digital, you can exchange your Scrambly coins for gift cards for Nintendo, Amazon, Walmart, or Target, buying the best Switch games (including Donkey Kong Bananza) at huge discounts or even entirely free. A $50 Nintendo gift card will set you back 47,500 Scrambly coins, which sounds like a lot, but Dice Dreams can grant you a total of 155,130 coins, most of which can be gained from just hitting milestones.

I'd personally choose Donkey Kong Bananza, as on Nintendo's new handheld console, it's an absolute blast. In our Donkey Kong Bananza review, Connor Christie gave it an impressive 10/10 score, saying it "elevates the 3D platformer genre with highly engaging mechanics, an almost entirely sandbox environment, and buckets of charm.".

Even if you don't decide to grab Donkey Kong's latest adventure (you'll need to deal with my editor's rage for not doing so), there's no shortage of excellent action games or RPGs to enjoy on Switch. Alternatively, you can also spend your Scrambly coins on anything from restaurants and stores like GAP, or you can even do a bank transfer. You can download Scrambly by clicking this link.

Unfortunately, Scrambly is only available in the United States, Germany, Japan, and South Korea right now, and using a VPN won't work. However, the app is slowly rolling out to more regions, so you may be able to stock up on those Switch games in the near future if you're not in one of the aforementioned countries.

Get the most out of your time with Donkey Kong Bananza with the best Switch 2 accessories, which you could try and score for free with Scrambly, too. If you're hoping to chat better with friends, our best Switch 2 cameras guide will give you our top picks for the handheld's GameChat.