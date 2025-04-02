Donkey Kong Bananza is a new 3D platformer for the Nintendo Switch 2

A new Nintendo 3D platformer is coming, and no, it’s not the Italian plumber – which makes sense, given that he has a new racing game on the way. Instead, it’s our beloved DK in Donkey Kong Bananza, the game that closed out that jaw-dropping Nintendo Switch 2 direct.

The Nintendo Switch 2 platformer looks as bright and vibrant as ever, showcasing Donkey Kong running through various environments, all with a big smile on his face. Well, mostly. He looks more than a little concerned in the trailer as an island sinks into the ground with him holding on for dear life.

Luckily, he seems ready for a challenge, jumping and punching his way through various stages. No doubt we’ll learn more about what to expect from the game ahead of its release later this year. While it doesn’t share the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, Donkey Kong Bananaza is due to release on July 17, 2025, so you don’t have long to wait.

Honestly, I don’t know how the next Nintendo Direct can top today’s showcase, as not only did Donkey Kong appear, but Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077 are confirmed to be coming to the new hardware, along with many other games, including Mario Kart World.

