How many Donkey Kong Bananza layers are there? Yes, if you're scratching your head in your quest for goodies and collectibles in Donkey Kong Bananza, we can help. As you burrow and smash your way through Ingot Isle or The Junction, you might be wondering how far down the Donkey Kong Bananza layers go. Below, we're going to take you through each of them.

But before we do that, don't pass up our other helpful DKB tips.

In Donkey Kong Bananza, there are 17 layers in total. Be warned, though, because they're not all the same. Each layer differs in size, complexity, and aesthetic, changing up how you play the game the further you descend. While you might acquire plenty of Banandium Gems in Ingot Isle, the new Switch game's tutorial area, they become few and far between on other layers.

Some layers even have unique areas called Ancient Ruins, where you can uncover secrets you could easily miss otherwise. Completing specific objectives can also open up previously inaccessible areas, so it is always worth exploring each layer thoroughly. There is a caveat to exploring layers, though.

If you reach the Planet Core, you won't be able to return to other layers to find fossils or other collectibles freely. To go back to another layer, summon an eel to take a trip back to another biome.

All Donkey Kong Bananza Layers

Now that you know what to expect as you wade through Donkey Kong Bananza's layers, how about we list all of them? If that sounds good to you, take a look below.

Here are all of Donkey Kong Bananza's layers in order:

Ingot Isle (sublayer one to ten) Lagoon Layer (sublayer 100 to 102) Hilltop Layer (sublayer 200) Canyon Layer (sublayer 300 to 302) The Divide (sublayer 400) Freezer Layer (sublayer 500 to 503) Forest Layer (sublayer 600 to 602) The Junction (sublayer 700) Restore Layer (sublayer 800) Tempest Layer (sublayer 900 to 902) Landfill Layer (sublayer 1000 to 1001) Racing Layer (sublayer 1100) Radiance Layer (sublayer 1200 to 1204) Groove Layer (sublayer 1300) Feast Layer (sublayer 1400 to 1401) Forbidden Layer (sublayer 1500) Planet Core (sublayer 1600 to 1609)

How do I unlock layers in Donkey Kong Bananza?

You can unlock more layers in Donkey Kong Bananza by progressing through the game's story. All you need to do is simply keep playing the game; it is that easy. Of course, make sure to grab every Banandium Gem as you go. If you don't, not to worry, you can revisit previous layers.

And there you have it, everything you need to know about Donkey Kong Banaza layers.