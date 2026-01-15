Donkey Kong Bananza is one of my favorite games of 2025, and it's just got a big discount

If I've learned anything from my role as an Ecommerce Writer, it's to write about Donkey Kong whenever I can. Not for me, but my good ol' boss and our friendly Ecommerce Editor. However, Donkey Kong Bananza is one I can get behind - it's an absolutely fantastic game that feels like a spiritual successor of Super Mario Odyssey, but with plenty more punch. If you've been waiting to try one of the best Switch games, well, it's now got a huge discount - so now's your chance.

I love Nintendo games because they provide some classic family-friendly fun, and Donkey Kong Bananza emphasizes this. The vibrant levels pop with life and color, but what makes the latest DK entry even more engaging is that, well, you can destroy it all. That beautiful scenery that the developers spent years finetuning? Get rid of it-power through it all with those hairy fists.

The satisfaction of crushing your way through a puzzle in order to collect those coveted Banandium Gems (it is a collect-a-thon, after all) is second-to-none. While the story does a neat job of introducing a younger Pauline into the world, and offers the Bananza modes for our old friend Donkey Kong, the gameplay really smashes it out of the park. Excuse the pun. (Ecommerce Editor, Adam, here: you'll also cry at the story if you've been on a 30-year journey with these characters, trust me)

Even after playing more Switch 2 games than you'd think would be possible in the short window of time since its release, Donkey Kong Bananza still stands out from the crowd. Not only is it one of the best on the handheld, but it's also a true gem that provides proof that Nintendo needed to move on to the next generation of the Switch. The effects of Donkey Kong's massacre on the terrain look incredible on the new handheld console, and we know from the early development screenshots we've seen that it just didn't look anywhere near as good when they started work on the original Switch. Sure, it looked fine, but on the Switch 2? Well, it just excels.

Many of my opinions are largely reflected in Connor's Donkey Kong Bananza review, in which he gave it a 10/10. I think he summed it up perfectly when he said that, "[it] elevates the 3D platformer genre with highly engaging mechanics, an almost entirely sandbox environment, and buckets of charm."

If you're looking to give this essential game a shot, you can grab Donkey Kong Bananza for just $62.99 / £49.95 at Amazon. Considering this is a Nintendo exclusive, any discount is welcome, and 10% off under a year after launch (on a new console, too) makes it a bargain you can't miss out on. Honestly, I paid full price, and I'd do it again.

I have no doubt that my Ecommerce Editor boss will rip this article to shreds in order to insert as many Donkey Kong fan references as possible, but even as someone who doesn't have a huge amount of experience with the series, I think it's one you should definitely try.