Donkey Kong Bananza producer isn't ready to talk about a sequel, yet

Who'd have thought that it all takes letting Donkey Kong go wild, smashing everything in his path, while eating a few tasty bananas would be a recipe for success? Donkey Kong Bananza may be the reason to pick up a Nintendo Switch 2, alongside Pokopia, if you don't already own one. I know that Pocket Tactics' Connor Christie would vouch for that. But after waves of great reviews and player fanfare, is Nintendo EPD considering a sequel?

We hope so, but it doesn't look like producer Kenta Motokura is willing to talk about specifics just yet. During their appearance at GDC 2026, Motokura sits down with Game Informer to discuss Donkey Kong Bananza's impact and how it came to fruition.

"We had initially begun development on this game as a game for the Nintendo Switch. As we progressed with development, it was then decided to make this a Nintendo Switch 2 game," explains Motokura. It isn't the first time that the studio has discussed leaving the older handheld behind.

Last year, Motokura and Daisuke Watanabe expressed their beliefs that it unlocked the game's full potential in doing so. On the Nintendo Switch 2's hardware, Motokura adds that "we decided, 'well, this is a game about destruction, so let's take all of that and pour it into destruction.' So, you know, figuring out ways to make the destruction even more grand and even more fun." It's a move that's paid off well, with players responding well to Bananza's more ambitious gameplay. After all, who doesn't like smashing stuff up?

So, with glowing write-ups, including our own 10/10 Donkey Kong Bananza review, what lies ahead? Motokura addresses the game's positive reception, saying that "being able to see people have fun once again with the character of Donkey Kong helps me communicate the potential for that character. I have a sense of relief knowing that's something that people can enjoy in the future as well." Jokingly, Motokura shares that "unfortunately, I can't talk about any specifics of future plans at this time."

It's a landmark title for Nintendo, as Bananza is the first original title in the series since 2014's Tropical Freeze, and the first internally developed DK game since 2004's Jungle Beat. However, we're hoping it doesn't take another decade to get a brand new Switch game entry.