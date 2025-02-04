Donkey Kong Country Returns HD sees price drop shortly after launch

Getting discounts on first-party Nintendo Switch games is a fairly rare occurrence. Typically it’s months, or potentially years before Nintendo knocks down the price, especially on the eShop. However, despite only being available for a couple of weeks, the Donkey Kong Country Returns HD remaster for Switch is already at its lowest price, which should have you going bananas if you’re anything like me.

Like many of the best Switch games, Donkey Kong Country Returns is a remaster of a classic. That may sound like a bad thing, but if you’re waiting for a new Mario game like the rest of the world, a classic platformer brought into the modern era should go down as a treat, and it’s one that’s worth playing, especially at a lower price than retail.

For those keeping up-to-date with the Mario characters, Donkey Kong should be a familiar favorite. He’s been around since the ‘80s, but here we’re looking at the 2010 return of Rare’s 1994 reinvention of the series. It’s sure to put a smile on the faces of long-time fans, but this remake is also a perfect jumping-in point for Mario movie fans looking for more DK content, just as the 2010 version itself was envisioned as a fresh start.

As one of the best single-player games, as well as an excellent Switch multiplayer game, the latest DK game delivers an exceptional platformer experience. In Connor Christie’s Donkey Kong Country Returns HD review, he calls it “one of the best platformers of the Switch era”, adding that “It’s equally imaginative and challenging, providing a template for how to reinvigorate a series without losing touch with what made it so special in the first place.”

Despite releasing in January 2025, the game has already had a major discount, bringing it down to just $44.99 / £39.99 from the typical $59.99 / £49.99 price at Woot! and Amazon UK respectively. Considering Donkey Kong Country Returns HD was already cheaper than the original at full price (if you consider inflation), this makes it an even more ape-peel-ing offer.

Best of all, it doesn’t matter if you’re eying up that Nintendo Switch 2, hoping to get your hands on the Switch 2 pre-orders in the near future. All Switch games are backward compatible, meaning your copy of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will work on Nintendo’s upcoming console.

So, if you’ve been looking for a new game to play on the best handheld console, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is at a huge sale you really shouldn’t miss out on. Alternatively, if you want something a little more intense, the best action games offer plenty of adrenaline-inducing titles that you won’t want to pass on.