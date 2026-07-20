For $520, you can own a Donkey Kong plush toy instead of a Nintendo Switch 2

Whether you're decorating or rearranging your home, you may be thinking something is missing. Perhaps one room needs a special item to tie it all together. How about a big, giant-ass Donkey Kong toy? If you're a fan of Nintendo's iconic ape, then that's great news, because there's an enormous plushie with your name on it. That's if you're willing to spend over $400 on it.

That's not a typo; I don't mean $40. I'm talking cold, hard hundreds on a soft toy of the mighty Donkey Kong. Currently, there's a listing on the Nintendo Store, which showcases the Donkey Kong Jumbo Soft Toy for £395.99, which is roughly equivalent to $520. That's more than a Nintendo Switch 2, as the handheld costs $449.99 for its cheapest bundle. Comparatively, it's not far off the price of a digital-only PlayStation 5, with Sony's console retailing for $599 post-price hike.

But why is it so costly? Well, if you didn't guess by the name, it's absolutely massive. In fact, it's comical how big it is. This oversized plush toy measures an impressive 76.5 cm in height, 70 cm in width, and 136 cm in depth. At roughly 2.5 feet (76 cm) tall and over 4.5 feet (137 cm) long, it rivals the size of a large dog. The giant stuffed companion easily serves as a statement piece or cozy lounging spot, completely dominating whatever room it's in.

According to the listing, it releases on November 12, 2026. If you know anyone who loves our favorite ground-smashing ape, then that's your Christmas present already sorted for them. When I spoke about it with my fellow Pocket Tactics comrades, our editor-in-chief, Ruby Spiers-Unwin, likened it to the Final Fantasy Fat Cat plush. Available for $219.99, it's a similarly gigantic addition to your home. Perhaps you could buy both and sit between them on the couch?

Either way, if there's one thing you should do, it's read this breakdown of Donkey Kong history. After all, it'd mean a lot to our hardware expert, Connor Christie, if you did.