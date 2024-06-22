Netflix Games has acquired another classic, bringing Don’t Starve Together to mobile. The multiplayer version of Klei Entertainment’s classic survival sim Don’t Starve originally launched in 2016 and is finally going handheld thanks to a port from Pladigious.

Don’t Starve Together is the standalone, multiplayer extension of one of Klei Entertainment’s most well-known titles. It takes the creepy and cartoonish environment and atmosphere of the original Don’t Starve and applies it to a frantic, multiplayer survival game setting. You must fight off strange and terrifying creatures, farm your own food, and build tools to survive the uncompromising wilderness and unravel the mysteries of “The Constant.”

Don’t Starve Together is just one of the many titles announced for Netflix Games in a blog post at the beginning of this month. Other existing titles making the jump to mobile via the subscription service include Harmonium: The Musical, The Case of the Golden Idol, and Klei’s early-access title Rotwood. Personally, I’m hoping that this trend leads to a mobile or console port for Oxygen Not Included.

Don’t Starve Together mobile release date speculation

Both Netflix and Playdigious say that Don’t Starve Together mobile is ‘coming soon’. We’re hopeful that this means we’ll get our hands on the port before the end of 2024, but we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop with all the latest updates.

That’s everything we know so far about the Don’t Starve Together mobile port. Find out more about Netflix’s other upcoming releases with our Tales of the Shire guide and our Cozy Grove 2 release date page.