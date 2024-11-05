Doogee S200 review: a rugged Android that gets gaming

Our Verdict The Doogee S200 is a durable device that’s surprisingly good for gaming, blending work and leisure fairly seamlessly. It’s bulky and a bit unappealing to look at, but it has plenty of great features that make it perfect for the adventurer in your life. Reasons to buy Incredible battery life

Durable and protected

Surprisingly good for gaming Reasons to avoid Bulky and uncomfortable

I’m not the most adventurous person, but if I were to take a hiking trip, I would bring the Doogee S200 along with me. This is the newest device from one of the world’sleading rugged phone brands, and it has no trouble living up to that name. It’s heavy, bulky, and sometimes uncomfortable to hold, but the S200’s durability is nothing to be sniffed at. Plus, it can run Honkai Star Rail, which is always a bonus.

Like most rugged phones on the market, Doogee is aiming the S200 at a very specific audience of adventurers and laborers, and this specialization means we can’t compare it to Apple and Samsung’s flagships. Instead, we’ve taken a look at just how well it performs compared to other models in the category, like the Oukitel WP33 Pro and the Cat S75, and other durable smartphones in the mid-range price point. Keep reading to find out how it fares.

Why you can trust our advice ✔ At Pocket Tactics, our experts spend days testing games, phones, tech, and services. We always share honest opinions to help you buy the best. Find out how we test.

Price and availability

The Doogee S200 has slightly more color variation than most rugged phones, but it still only comes in grey and silver. You can grab the handset for yourself from the Doogee website for $399.99, or via Amazon or Aliexpress, making it easy to acquire worldwide.

Specs

Here are the Doogee S200’s specs:

Battery 10,100mAh Display 6.72” FHD+ 120Hz IPS Waterdrop screen and 1.32″ AMOLED multifunctional round rear display Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Octa Core 2.6GHz 6nm RAM 32GB (12GB+Up to 20GB extended) Storage 256GB Back cameras 100 MP main camera, 20 MP night vision camera, and 2 MP macro camera Front camera 20 MP Weight 370g Dimensions 179.5mm x 82.5mm x 16mm Colors Silver, Grey

Features and software

Rugged phones have a specific audience, so the Doogee S200 has a range of software features specifically for people looking for a durable device. These apps are all super easy to find as they live in the ToolBag menu, keeping all your important features stored away from your everyday apps. I can see my grandpa, who is a painter and decorator by trade, using many of these features, like the picture hanging tool, protractor, and height measurement tool, whereas some of the other apps are ideal for the outdoorsy type.

If I ever relive my Girlguiding days, I know I’ll want to take the Doogee S200 to camp with me. It has an in-built compass, a pedometer, an incredibly bright torch, and even an alarm that you can use to signal help if you get stuck up a mountain. There is a small package of pre-installed bloatware when you first boot up the phone, but compared to some other Android phones I’ve tested, it’s not too overwhelming. The S200 also runs Android 14, which isn’t the latest version of the operating software but is up-to-date enough to be serviceable.

As for hardware features, this device can withstand practically any conditions Mother Nature could throw at you. It’s got the coveted lP68 waterproofing, making it capable of submerging up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, a MIL-STD-810H drop-proof certification, and can operate at temperatures as low as -30°C and as high as 70°C.

As terrifying as it was, I drop-tested the Doogee S200 from its maximum safe height of 1.8 meters a few times on my hard balcony floor, and the phone was completely unscathed. I even forgot to apply the screen protector, and there wasn’t so much as a scratch!

Design

Whether you like the bulky designs of rugged phones or not, you can’t deny that they do their job. The Doogee S200 is one of the bulkiest phones I’ve ever held, and it’s heavy too. Not as heavy as the Oukitel WP33 Pro, but at 370g, it weighs over double my iPhone SE 2022. At least thanks to the incredibly sturdy shell, you don’t need to add any bulk with a case. It’s also incredibly tall, meaning it’s unlikely to fit in your average pocket, and it’s not the most comfortable to hold in my tiny hands.

While the S200 doesn’t come with a built-in wrist strap like some of Oukitel’s models, it does feature a loop for you to attach your own lanyard, which can definitely help fight the pocket problem. The side buttons are all decent sizes and have a great clicky feel, which is something I miss in most smartphones, and the charging port even has a protective flap to prevent dust and water from messing up your device.

The ‘cool mecha design’ of the shell isn’t to my taste, but it’s somewhat standard in the rugged phone industry, and it’s not the ugliest thing in the world. My grandpa used to have a JCB-branded yellow cell phone – now that was ugly. Plus, the rear AMOLED screen acts as a watch face and adds a level of class to the device that I haven’t seen on any other phone before.

Display

The S200’s IPS display really impressed me, given it’s not one of the major selling points of the phone or others like it. The colors on the home screen can look a little washed out, but when it comes to watching YouTube videos or gaming, the display is vivid and clear.

It’s clear from the specs that Doogee prioritized screen performance rather than durability in the S200, as it lacks ultra-thick glass but does have a 120Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for gaming. Plus, the phone comes packaged with a durable screen protector, so you’re not missing out on any extra shielding from cracks or scratches.

Camera

The cameras on the S200 do their job, but they’re certainly not anything to write home about. The 100 MP main rear camera managed to capture my cat Uno’s beauty decently well, but the colors appear a little flat, and there’s too much focus on the screen behind her.

This device may have a night vision camera, but the main camera doesn’t perform the best in low light, which is a feature that I would personally prefer to a full-on green and black night vision mode. The 20 MP front-facing camera is a little too good at picking up my imperfections, so I’m grateful for the built-in beauty filter. Typically, we aren’t looking for stellar camera performance in rugged phones as they tend to prioritize specialist uses, such as the macro camera and night vision camera, as well as durability. The pictures might not be the sharpest, but you can use the S200’s camera underwater without any fears of damage.

Performance

For a phone this affordable and with such a focus on utility, the Doogee S200’s performance pleasantly surprises me. I haven’t experienced any lag on the standard pre-installed apps like YouTube or Google, and the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset is able to run Honkai Star Rail on medium settings with very few issues. Of course, it’s not the optimal way to play, but I’m able to do all my quests and grinding with no lag and passable graphics. It also doesn’t have any issues with overheating, which really surprises me given the thick shell.

Again, this isn’t standard for rugged phones, so it seems that Doogee is trying to appeal more to a gaming audience than previously with this performance and the aforementioned high refresh rate display. Mobile gaming is growing in popularity, so it’s nice to know that you can choose a device that can help you out on hikes and let you play your favorite mobile games from wherever your adventures take you.

Battery

The S200’s 10100 mAh battery is an absolute beast. I’ve only had to charge this phone to full once in the several weeks that I’ve had it, even after spending an hour or two using power-sucking games like Honkai Star Rail and Pokémon TCG Live. Plus, its 33W fast charging meant it was ready to go incredibly fast out of the box, reaching 100% in just over three hours from zero, and you can easily top it up on your travels whenever you find a rest stop.

If you’re out on your travels and your friend is in a pinch, you can even reverse-charge other devices, using the S200’s mammoth battery as a portable charger. The reverse charging speeds are pretty impressive, too, meaning a fully-charged S200 is the perfect travel companion, especially if your pals have power-hungry devices. Sadly it only supports wired charging, so don’t forget your USB-C cable.

Should you buy the Doogee S200?

If you spend your days on building sites or you’re an avid adventurer, you should definitely consider the Doogee S200. It’s definitely not for everyone, especially with the bulky design and middling cameras, but what it gets right, it really excels at. This device is sturdy, packed with useful tools, and has a beefy battery that can last for days, so you shouldn’t overlook it if you’re the outdoorsy type or just incredibly clumsy.

Alternatives

If the Doogee S200 isn’t quite the model for you, these other durable devices might be your answer.

Doogee S96 GT

As an older model, the S96 GT is even more affordable than the S200 and has many of the same incredible features. It lacks 5G and has a smaller battery, but it has pretty impressive cameras for the price that can even compete with the Nothing Phone (2a).

Oukitel WP33 Pro

If the lack of Gorilla Glass on the S200’s screen worries you, take a look at the Oukitel WP33 Pro. It’s incredibly durable and has an even larger battery, making it the perfect companion for a long-term expedition to some of the Earth’s more remote locations. It’s not as good for gaming, but it’ll survive practically anything.