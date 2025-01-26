When it comes to the pioneers of shooters, Doom stands tall. Doom: The Dark Ages is undoubtedly one of the most exciting titles on the horizon, but Nintendo players will be left on the sidelines when it launches on May 15, 2025 – or will they? Although the Nintendo Switch 2 doesn’t have a concrete launch date yet, new rumors claim that iD Software is preparing a handheld version that’ll rip and tear on the forthcoming handheld later this year.

According to prominent leaker ‘extas1s’, Doom: The Dark Ages wasn’t confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2 at Xbox’s recent Developer Direct showcase as “because Nintendo doesn’t want us to see it yet.” Currently, the upcoming FPS game is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The only handheld action we can safely bet on is through the Steam Deck, or the best Steam Deck alternatives like the Asus ROG Ally.

However, the leaker adds that “Nintendo has not given the green light to all of its partners to submit their titles […] this would be a strategy to control the hype and avoid leaks until the company decides to reveal more official technical information about its new console.” At present, we’ve only seen glimpses of what appears to be Mario Kart 9, although Nintendo is yet to confirm the existence of the brand-new racer. Despite the flashy video accompanying the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, official technical specifications remain to be seen.

Bringing Doom: The Dark Ages to the Nintendo Switch 2 wouldn’t exactly be a left-field decision, though. Bethesda and iD Software previously ported Doom (2016) and Doom: Eternal to the current iterations of the Nintendo Switch, as well as other titles in the franchise like the original Doom. You can check out our Doom: Eternal review to see how it fares on Nintendo’s hardware.

With Microsoft owning Doom publisher Bethesda since March 2021, it’s clear that Microsoft’s relationship with Nintendo has only flourished since then. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer is openly supporting the Nintendo Switch 2, positioning Doom: The Dark Ages to possibly be one of many titles making the leap to the handheld.

Running the game shouldn’t be a problem, at least in theory. Leaks suggest that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be able to handle triple-A titles, thanks to major overhauls to the console’s RAM, and upgrades inline with Valve’s Steam Deck. It’d definitely be enough to guarantee a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order for many players.

