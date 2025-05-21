As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Doom: The Dark Ages is abysmal on handheld PC, but it's still rising up Steam

Doom: The Dark Ages’ demanding specs could rip and tear your Steam Deck apart, but id Software’s hellish shooter is still smashing records.

Doom The Dark Ages Steam Charts: An image of the Doom Guy looking into the distance, a background with rising numbers behind him.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Doom: The Dark Ages Steam Deck 

If you're fortunate enough to get Doom: The Dark Ages running smoothly, id Software's latest entry into the genre-defining shooter series is a devilishly good time. Beefy hardware specifications are likely to be the barrier of entry for some players, but less than a week since the game's launch, the Doom: Eternal sequel is breaking new records. Doom: The Dark Ages is growing seven times faster than its predecessor.

In just six days, Doom: The Dark Ages has ascended past three million players. Celebrating the victory on social media, Bethesda says, "Thank you for making Doom: The Dark Ages the biggest launch in id's history." With the addition of id Software's latest FPS game to the massive Xbox Game Pass games library, a whole new legion of Doomslayers can get their fix of gore-tastic fun on console and PC. Comparatively, Doom: Eternal launched before Microsoft acquired Zenimax, Bethesda's parent company.

It's an undoubtedly excellent victory for the long-running allfather of first-person action, but there are some obstacles to overcome. Shifting over to Steam, it appears that the shooter isn't quite as popular as Doom: Eternal, with a peak of 31,470 players currently logged on SteamDB. That's a significant drop from Doom: Eternal's all-time player peak of 104,891.

While a hefty portion of players could be utilizing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to avoid spending upwards of $60 on the game, there's a considerable number of players with portable gaming consoles like the ROG Ally left on the sidelines. Doom: The Dark Ages Steam Deck functionality is hardly worth your time, and it doesn't fare much better on Asus' handheld PC in our testing.

Doom The Dark Ages Steam Charts: An image of the Doom The Dark Ages Steam Charts metrics on Steam DB.

Steps to improve performance are slowly coming, but the game's forced Ray Tracing is a huge problem. Considering how particularly great Doom: Eternal runs on Steam Deck, it's a woeful misstep. Previous leaks claim a Doom: The Dark Ages Nintendo Switch 2 port is in the works. Doom (2016) and Doom: Eternal are both available on Nintendo Switch, as are numerous older entries before the reboot era, which is all the hope you need to see it come to fruition.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into Steam Deck titles or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from grinding FPS games on his Asus Rog Ally, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.