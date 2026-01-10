Drag Drive Simulator codes January 2026

If you want your team to win, there's only one way to guarantee it. Drag Drive Simulator codes will help you beat out the competition, whether you're a civilian, office worker, or even a cop. Plus, you'll surely want to get the coolest-looking parts around, so that when you win, you do it in style.

Codes offer you cash to use on a variety of things, including buying new vehicles (and colors for them) as well as the new underglow modifications you can make. They could also nab you exclusive vehicles if the developer is feeling extra generous.

Here are all of the new Drag Drive Simulator codes:

75KLIKESFORNEWCODE - 75M RP

HAPPYHOLIDAYXMAS2025 - 25M RP

DDSNEXTLEVEL2026 - 40M RP

DELAYDIKITXIXIXI - 20M RP

DRAGDRIVESIMULATORDECEMBER - 35M RP

How do I redeem my Drag Drive Simulator codes?

Redeeming Drag Drive Simulator codes is actually very simple. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Launch Drag Drive Simulator in Roblox

Hit the shopping cart at the bottom right of the screen

Choose 'redeem' in the shopping menu

Input the code and hit 'redeem'

If successful, the game will tell you what you've received!

Why aren't my Drag Drive Simulator codes working?

If you're having problems redeeming your code, make sure that you've put it in exactly as it appears in the list above. Spelling errors cause issues, as do accidental spaces before or after the code, so eliminate these if you can see them. If you're still having no luck, the code may have expired. We keep our lists updated, though, so hopefully this won't be too much of an issue for you, and rest assured that we'll find some more codes for you very soon.

How do I get more Drag Drive Simulator codes?

Since there isn't a consistent drop schedule for codes, it's hard to say when we'll get more. If you want to keep track of them yourself, you can check the social media channels of the developer or talk to the code NPC in the main lobby, who will often have one new code to give you. However, the easiest way to get all the available codes and find out what they give you is to bookmark this page, as we endeavor to have the latest available for you.

Is there a Drag Drive Simulator Discord server?

The developer of Drag Drive Simulator, ADV Gamers, has a Discord server, and you can join it here. Just as a warning, though - if you're not Indonesian, you might struggle to use the server, as most of the updates and activity on the server is in Indonesian.

Expired codes:

50KLIKESFORNEWCODE

That's all the Drag Drive Simulator codes you can get your hands on, but come back soon for more!