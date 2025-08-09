If you're not firing up your PS5 or ROG Ally to try out the Battlefield 6 beta this weekend, then Drag x Drive is making plans for you. The upcoming sports game from Nintendo EPD is opening up its multiplayer servers for a limited-time test session, but the competition won't be easy. The Drag x Drive Global Jam demo doesn't just pit you against other players, but Nintendo developers too.

From Saturday, August 9, 2025, to Sunday, August 10, 2025, Nintendo Switch 2 owners can download the Drag x Drive demo from the eShop to get a taste of the game early. You can identify the developers behind the game by their unique usernames, according to Nintendo, who encourage players to look out for the following: "Keep an eye out for their distinct names and outfits and see if you can keep up."

Drag x Drive utilizes the Switch 2's refined Joy-Cons, specifically the built-in mouse features that left some members of the Pocket Tactics team conflicted after the console's reveal earlier this year. However, Daz reckons that they could be pivotal for indie games. I think FPS game players could benefit from them massively, but we need the handheld to get some decent shooters first.

To emerge victorious in the new Switch game, players need to use each Joy-Con on a flat surface, with each hand controlling their speed and wheels on the court. Movements like pivots and quick turns are done with just one controller, while sliding both Joy-Cons forward gives you acceleration.

Want to score for your team? Flick your wrist with your controller in hand. Whether there's longevity in Drag x Drive as a multiplayer staple beyond its control scheme, well, that's what I'm eager to see. If you fancy giving Drag x Drive some of your time, you do need an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play the game. However, you may be eligible for a seven-day free trial, so be sure to check by visiting the eShop.

Don't worry if you miss out on the demo, though. Drag x Drive releases on Thursday, August 14, 2025, and won't break the bank too much for $19.99/£16.99. The game is exclusive to the eShop, so don't expect to see a physical release at your local retailer. We could see more games lean into motion controls soon, as a new patent for a Joy-Con crank has me thinking something fishy is on the horizon.

