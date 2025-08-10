As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra pre-registration poses an issue for Switch players

A new Dragon Ball game is right around the corner but Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra won't let Nintendo Switch players into battle just yet.

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra pre-registration: An image of a Dragon Ball character flying toward the camera.
Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra Dragon Ball Project:Multi Nintendo Switch 

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra could be a blast, and you don't have to spend a single dime to play it. The free-to-play MOBA is fast approaching launch on iPhone, Android, PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch, and developer Ganbarion is giving you a chance to snag some rewards before you even enter your first battle. All you need to do is sign up for the game's pre-registration, but Switch players are already left on the sidelines.

Like most free mobile games ahead of release, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is rewarding players with exclusive goodies for completing the game's pre-registration form. Specifically, players can receive the Son Goku (Mini) cosmetic if over three million players sign up before launch. Other gifts include in-game currency Zeni, useful G-Capsule boosters, and a Goku stamp. Yet, while every other platform can participate right now, Ganbarion states that "the eShop page for Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra will be launched at a later date."

With no concrete date in sight, the developer vaguely adds that "information on how to register will be provided at that time." As it stands, the game is yet to nail down a release date, but pre-registration will be available up to launch, according to a recent blog post. In the meantime, you can help increase the numbers for those rewards on other devices, but you are unlikely to receive the rewards on the Nintendo Switch if that's your preferred platform.

The pre-registration period follows a network test that commenced in June. Ganbarion added six fighters to the playtest, including Frieza (First Form), Super Uub, Dabura, and Super Saiyan 2 Caulifla. Formerly known as Dragon Ball Project: Multi, the new Dragon Ball game rebranded itself with the announcement of the Nintendo Switch version. Like Dragon Ball Legends, the game features fantastic art direction and blistering combat visuals that stand above the pack of most mobile titles.

Putting your heroes together in teams of four, battles unfold in tight-knit arenas, where each move is a strategic decision. You won't be able to button mash or spam commands to win here, but it won't stop me trying. Before you get your hands on it, I recommend checking out our list of Dragon Ball Legends codes to claim some rewards in the meantime.

