The release of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is just around the corner, and while there’s no denying how exciting its impending release is, Switch and mobile players have to miss out unless they get the game on a different platform. Well, it turns out Bandai Namco isn’t leaving its mobile fans out in the cold after all, announcing a brand new mobile game, and though we don’t have a Dragon Ball Project:Multi release date, you can try it sooner than you think.

You do need to be in a specific region to participate in the Dragon Ball Project:Multi beta test. To give the Dragon Ball game a try, you need to be in the US, UK, South Korea, Germany, Japan, France, or Canada. However, while you can do the beta test on PC or mobile for most regions, Germany and South Korea are limited to iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play.

While many games from the franchise put you in control of a single character, Project:Multi is a team-based free mobile game that puts an emphasis on teamwork through 4v4 battles. You need to put your team of heroes together, using many popular characters from the anime and manga series – as my dear Husbando, Vegeta is absolutely on my team, though I wouldn’t say no to Gohan either. It’s an unpopular opinion, but I can take or leave Goku.

However, it’s not quite as straightforward as selecting your favorite characters, as this fighting game features roles for your heroes. Each character falls under either the damage, tank, or technical roles, meaning you need to mix and match to create the ultimate team, bringing their power level to over 9,000.

When is the Dragon Ball project:Multi beta test?

The Dragon Ball project:Multi beta test kicks off on August 19 at 11pm PDT / August 20 at 6:00am UTC, ending September 2 at 10:59pm PDT and September 3 at 5:59am, respectively. For more information, you can visit the official website, which also takes you to the game page on various storefronts.

