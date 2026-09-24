Dragon Quest XI Switch 2 review - a must-buy JRPG

Our Verdict Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition is, as the title suggests, the definitive way to play the Luminary's story on the Nintendo Switch 2. It delivers a phenomenal story and entertaining gameplay alongside a host of features and quality-of-life additions that feel like a celebration of the series as a whole.

Starting a new Dragon Quest game for the first time is always a special feeling, regardless of whether it's a new release or a game that's just new to you. That's my experience with Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition, a game that many have played before on the 3DS, Switch, or other platforms, but that I played for the first time in its recent port for the Nintendo Switch 2.

As is standard for mainline Dragon Quest games, you play as an unsuspecting hero who is tasked with saving the world from darkness. You explore the vast world of Erdrea with a wide range of companions, slaying monsters and trying to bring justice to the world as the reincarnation of the Luminary. It's standard JRPG fare, but the Dragon Quest series established the genre, and Dragon Quest XI S is truly a masterclass on how to nail the formula.

I won't go too much into the story as this isn't exactly a new game, but I will say that the writing is truly excellent. It made me both laugh out loud and cry real tears within the first couple of hours, endearing me to the characters almost immediately. The Japanese voice acting definitely adds to the experience. I've fallen in love with Erik, and I think his voice actor's performance has a lot to do with that.

Of course, grinding is a classic part of the JRPG experience, but that doesn't mean it isn't fun. Dragon Quest XI takes the standard turn-based battle system and makes it more immersive with dynamic camera angles and character movement, and the Definitive Edition lets you speed battles up to 4x. You can assign your party members tactics and let them fight on their own as you control the hero, or get into the nitty-gritty by manually commanding your entire party. I prefer the former, especially as the NPC AI feels very nuanced and makes smart combat decisions.

Audio-wise, as well as adding Japanese voice acting, Dragon Quest XI S Definitive Edition gives you the option to switch between the original synthesized soundtrack and an orchestral version that really heightens the experience. I gave the synthesized version a go, but I have to say that the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra's performance is the ideal accompaniment to my adventures across Erdrea.

The Definitive Edition also offers a couple of other unique features that can tailor the experience to your preferences. At any time, you can visit a church or statue to switch between the standard 3D version of the game and a reimagined 2D version that harkens back to the series' origins. As much as I love pixel art, the quality of Square Enix's HD-2D titles has upped my expectations for the art style, so I've stuck to the 3D mode. I can see the appeal of the option, though, and the world translates surprisingly well to 2D.

My first Dragon Quest game was IX on the DS, so I've always associated the series with handheld gameplay. The Nintendo Switch 2 is a fantastic home for the RPG, especially with the option to toggle between performance and graphics modes. The textures don't even take that much of a hit in performance mode, and considering the Switch 2's less-than-ideal battery life, it's a great option to have.

Honestly, for long-time fans of the series, the biggest downside to the Definitive Edition is that there's no upgrade path. People who have already put 100+ hours into their adventure can't experience the new features without starting completely from scratch. At least this version costs less than a new release, but the time commitment is a much larger price to pay. That being said, as a newcomer, this game feels like the ideal way to experience this beloved entry to the Dragon Quest canon, and I'm glad that I held off on getting an earlier version now that I know just how good this port is.

If you're looking to get into Dragon Quest, or you're a returning fan who hasn't played XI yet, make sure to get your hands on Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition. It's the complete package in terms of story and content, it runs like a dream, and you'll never run out of things to do or see. I'm not at all surprised that one of the best Switch games is now one of the best titles on the latest handheld.