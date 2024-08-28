Following its incredible success on the Switch, we’re getting Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince on mobile. Psaro’s adventure released on the Nintendo console in December of 2023 and received several DLC patches, all of which are part of the mobile port.

For the uninitiated, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince follows the cursed prince Psaro on his journey to become a monster wrangler, since he’s unable to cause them harm. Unlike in most Dragon Quest games, you need to fight alongside monsters throughout Nadiria and synthesize them into completely new creatures with unique abilities.

The mobile port also includes all of the DLC from Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince’s digital deluxe edition on the Nintendo Switch, so you can experience the full story from the very beginning. Scout out familiar seasonal monsters in The Mole Hole, take on the procedurally-generated dungeons of Coach Joe’s Dungeon Gym, and unlock useful perks from treasure trunks every hour to help you progress.

When is the Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince mobile release date?

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince comes to mobile on September 11, 2024. We’re not sure how much it costs on mobile devices, but the game is currently available for pre-order on Steam for $39.99/£34.99. You can also pre-register on Google Play.

That's everything you need to know about the Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince mobile version.