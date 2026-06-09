Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World drops onto Nintendo Switch 2 this December

This one's for DQ fans - Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World just got a release date announced in July 9th's Nintendo Direct, and it's coming to Switch 2 sooner than you might think.

Monsters is a spin-off from the main series, focused on creature collecting. In the game, you can record and use monsters - and even merge them together to get bigger and better options with new skills. Then, take your team on adventures and battle enemies!

When is the Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World release date?

Originally shown off in May, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World launches on December 3, 2026. It comes to both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, so you can play no matter which console you own.

The Withered World follows on from Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, which came out in 2024 - but this time, it has two female leads called Bianca and Nera, who are from Dragon Quest V.