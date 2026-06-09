Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World drops onto Nintendo Switch 2 this December

In the latest Nintendo Direct, we got conformation of another Dragon Quest Monsters game coming to Switch 2 soon.

dragon quest monsters the withered world - two kinds of monsters found in the game
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Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World 
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This one's for DQ fans - Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World just got a release date announced in July 9th's Nintendo Direct, and it's coming to Switch 2 sooner than you might think.

Monsters is a spin-off from the main series, focused on creature collecting. In the game, you can record and use monsters - and even merge them together to get bigger and better options with new skills. Then, take your team on adventures and battle enemies!

 

When is the Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World release date?

Originally shown off in May, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World launches on December 3, 2026. It comes to both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, so you can play no matter which console you own.

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The Withered World follows on from Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, which came out in 2024 - but this time, it has two female leads called Bianca and Nera, who are from Dragon Quest V.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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