The new Dragon Quest gacha game looks very goo

It seems the series' 40th anniversary celebrations are far from over, as Square Enix announces Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle for iOS and Android. The company describes it as "the classic adventure, now in your hands" that draws on series staples in a completely new story exclusively for smartphones.

Before the reveal trailer dropped, the game's title, Dragon Quest RPG, confused a lot of fans. Aren't all Dragon Quest games RPGs? Regardless, Square Enix gave us a closer look at the new mobile game today with a trailer and a website, introducing us to the world of Monbelusha and our hero's quest to save Yggdrasil as the Warden of the World Tree. Truly classic Dragon Quest stuff.

Dragon Quest RPG uses the series' standard party layout and turn-based battle system, but also adds new moves called fast strikes and gives certain characters the opportunity to launch follow-up attacks. You can see the combat order at the top of the screen, much like in other turn-based games like Final Fantasy Resonance or Honkai Star Rail, so you can plan your moves accordingly. Pep powers also make a return from Dragon Quest XI, giving your team even more opportunities to strike together.

Unlike other entries in the series, Dragon Quest RPG gives you a home base to rebuild and return to between missions that features places to craft weapons, buy food, and interact with a range of NPCs. The other major difference is the way you recruit new characters. Yep, Dragon Quest RPG is a gacha game. This might put some people off, but as a certified gacha enjoyer, I'm absolutely fine with it. Plus, in my experience, character gachas feel a lot fairer than equipment gachas, like the one in Dragon Quest Smash/Grow.

Is there a Dragon Quest RPG closed beta test?

Yes, there is a Dragon Quest RPG closed beta test. You can apply for the test between November 10 and November 23, 2026, and the test will take place from December 8 to December 15, 2026. Android and iOS users are welcome to join the test, and you can sign up and read the full requirements on the CBT website.

Dragon Quest RPG release date window

Dragon Quest RPG is coming to iOS and Android in 2027. We don't know exactly when it might arrive, but given the timing of the CBT, I would guess that it's set to launch in Q1 2027.

Will you give Dragon Quest RPG a go? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and check out our Dragon Quest XI Switch 2 review for more from the series.