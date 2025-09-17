As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

New Dragon Quest game features a Hades-like shake-up for the series

Dragon Quest Smash/Grow is the latest mobile game in the critically acclaimed JRPG series, but this time it’s taking a different approach.

Dragon Quest Smash/Grow 

Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest Smash/Grow, the latest mobile entry in the long-running RPG series from Yuji Horii. The game is set to release worldwide in 2026 and deviates from the series' standard genre to explore a roguelite RPG experience instead.

Let's face it, Dragon Quest mobile games don't have the best track record, with every single free mobile game from the series seeing end of service in the West, or never even making it outside of Japan. But I have high hopes for Dragon Quest Smash/Grow, which is the series' first attempt at a roguelite dungeon crawler since 1994's Japan-exclusive Tomeko's Great Adventure, which is also the very first Mystery Dungeon game.

Roguelite and roguelike games are perfectly suited to mobile play, given their run-based gameplay loop that makes them ideal for short play sessions. As the name suggests, the two main aims of Dragon Quest Smash/Grow are to smash your way through hordes of enemies and grow your strength via Blessings and experience. If it's even half as good as games like Hades, this Dragon Quest game won't have any problems staying on the market.

If you're interested in jumping in for yourself, Square Enix is running a closed beta test from October 14 - 21, 2025. Pre-registration is available now for iOS and Android via the website, and it closes on October 2, 2025, so make sure you get your applications in soon. There are also special giveaway campaigns for awesome merch happening from September 19 - 26, 2025, on the game's official Facebook and X pages.

That's everything we know so far about Dragon Quest Smash/Grow. We're massive DQ fans here, so much so that Dragon Quest XI features on our definitive list of the best RPGs ever made. Square Enix also just announced a new Dragon Quest VII remake in the latest Nintendo Direct, so head over to our roundup to learn more.

