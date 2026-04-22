Dragon Quest Smash Grow tier list and reroll guide April 2026

Before you spend your hard-earned gems, consult our Dragon Quest Smash Grow tier list to find out which of the many varied weapons you should aim for. While there are tons of different strategies and builds to try, some weapons are simply better than others, and we've done the research to figure out which ones to reroll for.

If you're curious to learn more about this mobile RPG, check out our Dragon Quest Smash/Grow review for some hands-on reporting, and read our Dragon Quest Smash/Grow interview to hear from series creator Yuji Horii.

Here's everything in our DQSG tier list guide:

Dragon Quest Smash Grow weapon tier list

As with most gacha games, higher-rarity items in Dragon Quest Smash/Grow outclass their more common counterparts, so this tier list focuses exclusively on the three-star weapons available in the game. You can still go far with upgraded two- and one-star weapons, but these are the cream of the crop when it comes to damage.

Here's our DQSG tier list for three-star weapons:

Tier Dragon Quest Smash/Grow weapon S Metal Slime Sword, Metal Wing A Flame Sword, Ice Staff, Queen's Whip B Crystal Claw, Falcon Blade, Sandstorm Spear C Platinum Wing

How do I perform a Dragon Quest Smash Grow reroll?

Although Dragon Quest Smash/Grow offers an infinitely rerollable three-star weapon banner, you might still want to reroll your account to have better luck on the Metal Series limited banner. Here's what you need to do:

Open Dragon Quest Smash/Grow

Play until you unlock the Transmuter without linking your game data to a Square Enix account

Pull on the Metal Series limited banner until you get a three-star

If you didn't get your desired weapon, follow these steps: Return to Camp Open the Menu in the top right corner Tap Title to return to the title screen From there, select Manage Data Delete your account and start the process again

Once you're satisfied with your rolls, choose another weapon on the rerollable three-star banner and keep playing!

What's the best weapon in Dragon Quest Smash/Grow?

Metal Wing is Dragon Quest Smash Grow's best weapon. It combines great range with multidirectional attacks, a fast-charging Coup de Grace, and a type advantage against Metal enemies. This last point is particularly important if you want to succeed in the Metal Slime experience farming levels. However, Metal Wing is only available on the Metal Series banner, which ends on May 12, 2026, so act fast if you want it!