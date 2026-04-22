Dragon Quest Smash Grow tier list and reroll guide April 2026

Use our DQSG tier list and reroll guide to kit out your party with the strongest weapons in the game and conquer all kinds of enemies.

Dragon Quest Smash Grow tier list: Two Dragon Quest thieves outlined in white and pasted on a blurred promotional image
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Dragon Quest Smash/Grow 
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Before you spend your hard-earned gems, consult our Dragon Quest Smash Grow tier list to find out which of the many varied weapons you should aim for. While there are tons of different strategies and builds to try, some weapons are simply better than others, and we've done the research to figure out which ones to reroll for.

If you're curious to learn more about this mobile RPG, check out our Dragon Quest Smash/Grow review for some hands-on reporting, and read our Dragon Quest Smash/Grow interview to hear from series creator Yuji Horii.

Here's everything in our DQSG tier list guide:

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Dragon Quest Smash Grow weapon tier list

As with most gacha games, higher-rarity items in Dragon Quest Smash/Grow outclass their more common counterparts, so this tier list focuses exclusively on the three-star weapons available in the game. You can still go far with upgraded two- and one-star weapons, but these are the cream of the crop when it comes to damage.

Here's our DQSG tier list for three-star weapons:

Tier Dragon Quest Smash/Grow weapon
S Metal Slime Sword, Metal Wing
A Flame Sword, Ice Staff, Queen's Whip
B Crystal Claw, Falcon Blade, Sandstorm Spear
C Platinum Wing

Dragon Quest Smash Grow tier list: A three-step graphic showing how to delete account data in the app, with arrows and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I perform a Dragon Quest Smash Grow reroll?

Although Dragon Quest Smash/Grow offers an infinitely rerollable three-star weapon banner, you might still want to reroll your account to have better luck on the Metal Series limited banner. Here's what you need to do:

  • Open Dragon Quest Smash/Grow
  • Play until you unlock the Transmuter without linking your game data to a Square Enix account
  • Pull on the Metal Series limited banner until you get a three-star
  • If you didn't get your desired weapon, follow these steps:
    • Return to Camp
    • Open the Menu in the top right corner
    • Tap Title to return to the title screen
    • From there, select Manage Data
    • Delete your account and start the process again
  • Once you're satisfied with your rolls, choose another weapon on the rerollable three-star banner and keep playing!

What's the best weapon in Dragon Quest Smash/Grow?

Metal Wing is Dragon Quest Smash Grow's best weapon. It combines great range with multidirectional attacks, a fast-charging Coup de Grace, and a type advantage against Metal enemies. This last point is particularly important if you want to succeed in the Metal Slime experience farming levels. However, Metal Wing is only available on the Metal Series banner, which ends on May 12, 2026, so act fast if you want it!

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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