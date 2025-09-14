The latest Nintendo Direct showcase gave us plenty to gawk at, from Samus' motorcycle adventures in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond to confirmation that Stardew Valley is getting some Nintendo Switch 2-exclusive upgrades. Sprinkled in the presentation, Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined certainly surprised, even if it wasn't for all the right reasons. While we're loving the return of the 25-year-old RPG, is it going to be worth it for players jumping in on Nintendo's shiny new handheld?

If you missed this week's Nintendo Direct, you might not know that there are five more Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrades headed to the console. Among them are overhauls to Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Overcooked 2, but you might be wondering if Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined is joining the upgrade roster. Well, out of the gate, Square Enix is handing us some bad news, as the upcoming RPG won't be offering any benefits to players leaping over from the original Switch console.

For games like Stardew Valley or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo is offering upgrade paths that cost as little as $7.99. It's definitely better than the prices you can find for upgrades of recent PlayStation 5 games. Tucked away on the Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined FAQ page, Square Enix says that "there is no upgrade path currently planned or available. Please buy your copy for whichever system you would like to play it on."

To add insult to injury, if you happen to start your playthrough of the new Switch game on Nintendo's handheld, you'd better not bank on bringing over your save file. Additionally, Square Enix confirms that "the Switch 2 version and Switch version are treated as separate games, so save data cannot be transferred or shared between them."

It's a disappointing feature to note, given that major Switch 2 titles like Cyberpunk 2077, No Man's Sky, and Star Wars Outlaws support the option to bring your save with you - regardless of what platform you prefer to play on.

If you've been wondering whether playing the Switch 1 version on the Switch 2 gives way to any improvements in performance, again, it's going to be a no on that one. The developer adds that "it will perform as it would on a Nintendo Switch", even if you're booting up on Nintendo's brand-new handheld. So, with these setbacks in mind, are you still looking forward to Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined?

If you are, you can let us know over at the Pocket Tactics Discord server. What you can get ready for in the meantime is the next Fire Emblem game, Fortune's Weave.