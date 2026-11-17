If you're looking for new Dragon Tower Defense codes, we've got you. When you're ten waves deep in the tower defense game, you might need an extra dragon or two - which is where these codes come in.

By redeeming the options below, you can get plenty of freebies, like extra eggs and potions. The more eggs you have, the more dragons you can hatch, which means more enemies you can take down.

Here are all the new Dragon Tower Defense codes:

ENDLESS - 300 coins and four potions

- 300 coins and four potions MEDDY - one egg and four potions

- one egg and four potions Secret - three eggs

Our Roblox code guides have the latest codes in the best Roblox games, so you can get free buffs, boosts, and coins in each of them.

How do I redeem Dragon Tower Defense codes?

You can redeem these codes in Dragon Tower Defense easily. Just follow these steps:

Open up Dragon Tower Defense in Roblox

Click the shop menu and scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste or type a code into the box

Press redeem

Enjoy free, freshly hatched dragons!

What are Dragon Tower Defense codes?

The codes you see in this guide are made specifically for Dragon Tower Defense. You can use them in the game to get free rewards, including eggs and potions, which means more types of dragons at your disposal.

How do I join the Dragon Tower Defense Discord server?

If you want to get stuck into the Dragon Tower Defense world, you can join an official Discord server using this link. The server is run by the makers of the game, and it offers sneak peeks of upcoming content, along with information about updates. It also gives you a place to talk about which dragons you think are the best.

Expired codes:

5500LIKES

4750likes

Candy

Those are all the active Dragon Tower Defense codes for now - check back later for more.