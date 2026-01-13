Dragon Traveler codes January 2026

A princess walks into the dragon's den, but it turns out it's not really a threat, being a lazy creature who'd likely encourage you to use Dragon Traveler codes. Action and comedy meet isekai, and we're sure you already have a favorite character, given that there are a few who are willing to fight with you as you embark on a grand adventure full of waifus.

Besides the hilarious shenanigans, one of our favorite things about the game is the bite-sized chapters, coming in at only three to five minutes each. If you're anything like us, you may have a small attention span and a mind that likes to wander, thinking about what's for dinner tonight, so it's nice to play something that only asks you to focus in short bursts.

Here are all of the new Dragon Traveler codes:

MoeGirl - five summoning tickets, five leaf of the world tree, and five legacy dragon crystals

- five summoning tickets, five leaf of the world tree, and five legacy dragon crystals DTBEST - five leaf of the world tree, one legacy dragon crystal, and one summoning ticket

- five leaf of the world tree, one legacy dragon crystal, and one summoning ticket DTVIP11 - one banquet cake, 50 diamonds, and 5k gold

- one banquet cake, 50 diamonds, and 5k gold DTVIP88 - 50 diamonds, 30 R luminary shards, and five leaf of the world tree

- 50 diamonds, 30 R luminary shards, and five leaf of the world tree Hero111 - 100 diamonds, one banquet cake, and five luminary EXP

- 100 diamonds, one banquet cake, and five luminary EXP DTVIP66 - one banquet cake, 1k luminary EXP, and 50 diamonds

- one banquet cake, 1k luminary EXP, and 50 diamonds WhiteTiger - rewards

- rewards DTFDC321 - rewards

- rewards DTOBT666 - rewards

- rewards DTOB321 - rewards

- rewards DTGCKL888 - rewards

- rewards DTGIFT - rewards

- rewards BSVIPDT - rewards

- rewards NOXVIPDT777 - rewards

- rewards VIP6666 - rewards

- rewards VIP9999 - rewards

- rewards VIP5555 - rewards

- rewards GIFT6666 - rewards

- rewards GIFT9999 - rewards

- rewards GIFT5555 - rewards

If you need further help with the game, our Dragon Traveler tier list can help you learn who the best characters are.

How do I redeem Dragon Traveler codes?

To redeem Dragon Traveler codes, you need to:

Launch Dragon Traveler

Tap the avatar icon in the top left corner

Hit the redeem code button

Enter your code

Select confirm

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Dragon Traveler codes?

Dragon Traveler codes are a great way to get in-game goodies such as diamonds, gold, EXP, and summoning tickets, all of which are crucial to making you and your team as powerful as possible. It's impossible to say exactly when to expect fresh freebies. Still, as many developers release new codes to celebrate events and milestones, there's a good chance that HongKong GameTree Limited will as well, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back periodically to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Dragon Traveler Discord?

At the moment, there doesn't appear to be a Dragon Traveler Discord server. However, that doesn't mean that the developer won't create one later, as Discord is where many devs like to announce updates and engage with the community. As soon as we hear about a new server, we'll let you know.

How do I get more Dragon Traveler codes?

Keeping up with the game's various social media channels is a great way to find new Dragon Traveler codes. However, it can be time-consuming and often requires you to look through many posts before you stumble across those freebies, so it's best to leave it to us and check in here whenever you want some goodies. That way, you don't lose out on any of your precious gaming time.

Make sure you come back again soon to see if there are any new Dragon Traveler codes for you to grab.