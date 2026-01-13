Dragon Traveler tier list January 2026

Allow us to present our Dragon Traveler tier list, ranking every character you can add to your team from S-tier down to D-tier. Characters fall into a few categories - mage, warrior, guardian, assassin, priest, and archer - so you can make some interesting teams to counter enemies' attacks. But chances are, those in S-tier are who you want to aim for.

Don't forget to grab the new Dragon Traveler codes for plenty of in-game goodies, including diamonds, cash, and summon tickets, to help you get that SSR unit you covet.

Dragon Traveler tier list

Rank Character S Ares, Athena, Hades, Ifrit, Poseidon A Athanith, Fenrir, Herman, Huginn and Muninn, Marylis, Nemesis, Scheherazade B Anubis, Arthur, Asteros, Beowulf, Caligula, Cerberus, Gulveig, Guna, Lorlilin, Oberonnie, Titania, White Tiger, Viel C Brynhild, Chiron, Cleopatra, Drasill, Faust, Goren, Gudong, Helveil, Jormungandr, Lancelot, Lorilin, Medusa, Melina, Mordred, Nanalie, Ophelia, Siegfried, Siren, Tyrfing, Van Helsing D Bladeheart, Boar Knight, Buck, Dwarven Cannoneer, Eurytion, Flora, Grimnir, Kleina, Mummy, Murphy, Nessus, Pan Junbao, Pharaoh, Polyphemus, Slimes, Sword Dancer, Wood Elf Archer

How do I get more Dragon Traveler characters?

Dragon Traveler is a gacha game, which means you get new characters by summoning them on different banners. You do get a handful for free, though - Siegfried, Bladeheart, and Viel make up your party as you work through the tutorial. You also get to do your first pull, which will give you Oberonnie.

You can't freely pull until you finish the tutorial and get to level 2-1. This can take about half an hour, depending on what you skip. Once the summon menu is unlocked, you can open it and get pulling.

First, you can only use 20 pulls on the Luminary Summon banner. After this, you can see the Limited banner, but you need to perform 40 further summons on the Luminary banner in order to unlock it. Each summon costs one ticket, or 300 diamonds. Most pulls will be N or R rarity, but every ten pulls, you get an SR character, with an SSR character guaranteed every 80 pulls.

Should I reroll in Dragon Traveler?

While you can reroll in Dragon Traveler, it takes a while, so we don't really recommend it. You can't freely roam or use any menus until you hit Chapter 2. If you do want to reroll, we suggest you use a guest account, so you can start again with a different login easily.

Clicking your avatar in the top left brings up the settings menu, where you can choose to log in with another account. Here, you can choose another type of login (X, LINE, email, or Google) and try again.