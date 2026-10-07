Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen review - look, Arisen, a stunning new area

Our Verdict Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen is simply excellent, adding a whole new area and story to an already epic RPG that keeps you coming back for more. Better still, its performance on Nintendo Switch 2 makes it one of the better platforms to enjoy your adventure on.

Without a doubt, Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of the best RPGs not just of this generation, but in the entire genre, period. It's a phenomenal experience, and given its popularity and strong reception, I knew Capcom would capitalize on it through an expansion, especially as it did with the original game through Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. Try your best not to confuse that with Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen going forward, because Capcom wanted to make things more complicated than necessary.

Since the base game is now more than two and a half years old, I won't go into much detail on the story here and will instead focus on the expansion and how well the game runs on Nintendo Switch 2. Still, I can't pass up the chance to gush about this epic adventure, at least a little.

Immediately, I felt right at home, creating my Arisen and setting off on a grand journey, embracing the Fighter class to begin with, then switching to Thief, at least until I got my hands on the one true vocation for me - Mystic Spearhand. I love the combination of brutal melee and magic. No matter what your preferred approach to combat is, DD2 has a good option for you.

I don't want to give many details about the narrative, as I'm a firm believer in experiencing those epic moments first-hand. However, I can say it involves another Arisen, which, if you know your Dragon's Dogma lore, should be impossible. I know, you're already intrigued. Trust me, It's one of the best arcs in the series so far.

There's much to enjoy about Dragon's Dogma 2, from its vast open world to the epic fights, awesome creatures, and solid story. However, once again, the pawn system shines through, letting you take up to three on your travels, one of which you create. I love the camaraderie of traveling with your party, and I especially love how sassy they can be. Anyway, let's get onto why you're really here.

You can access the new content quickly, since you only need to speak with Brant in Vermund, though there are level suggestions. If you want to explore the new area, Norgan, the game recommends being at least level 40 - well, I didn't have time for that, not if I'm going to give my thoughts to all of you in a timely manner, so I opted for a brutal experience (at first, anyway). Actually, brutal doesn't even cover it; I was swiftly knocked out and was sent running during my second encounter when I was just a wee little level 17 Arisen.

Still, this didn't deter me; I just had to be sneaky, creative, and quicker than The Flash, all in the name of exploring this rather lovely region. I felt like Sheldon Cooper as he ran across Skywalker Ranch, desperately trying to evade my pursuers just as he did. I already had an idea of what to expect after my Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen preview, where I got an hour to explore and a short 15-minute session to take down one of the DLC encounters with an ice dragon. I knew Capcom was cooking once again, and now I know just how tasty the final product is.

Admittedly, there came a time when I couldn't just run away from my problems - I needed to get strong if I was to actually progress the story, so I put in some long hours and continued my adventure back on the mainland until I was a more suitable level for combat. Dark Arisen offers more of the same as the base game, and that's a very good thing, considering how fantastic it is.

There are epic boss fights ahead of you that pose a challenge that even the most seasoned Arisen will need to prepare for - I like to consider myself pretty good at this game, and I got my butt whooped quite a lot, though I was underleveled to begin with. While I love the original locations, I have to admit that the region of Norgan is officially my favorite - I can't get enough of the frozen and snowy landscapes; it rounds the game out so nicely, counteracting the harsh desert of Battahl.

Beyond the main story missions - which are an absolute blast to embark on - there are plenty of points of interest for you to explore. On your travels, you're very likely to come across some excellent loot, though there's also a new system in place featuring artifacts. You can get any artifact you find appraised and receive an item in return (crafting items or weapons, for example), and they come in very handy when trying to survive Norgan.

So it's clear that I hold Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen in high regard, but is its Switch performance where it needs to be? In short, yes. The game's performance on Switch 2 is excellent, particularly when in docked mode. Not that this is too surprising, mind you, with Capcom proving multiple times this year that it knows how to use the hardware with Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata. The world looks as luscious as ever, from the forests to the desert and the snowy mountains.

However, while it's still enjoyable in handheld, it doesn't look quite as good. I also want to point out a minor bug: if you leave your Switch 2 in sleep mode with the game open, you may launch it to a black screen the next time you use your console. It's hardly a deal-breaker, but it's worth keeping in mind, so make sure you save your game.

Overall, Capcom has reminded us that DD2 is one of the best RPGs of this generation, and Dark Arisen gives an expansion that more than deserves its place in this world. If you ask me, it's already one of the best Switch games you can play; whether you're a new or existing fan, you need to add Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen to your library, Arisen.