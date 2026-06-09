Dragon's Dogma 2 DLC is finally happening and it's getting a Switch 2 port

Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of the greatest RPGs of the last decade, at least in my humble opinion. The game's incredible world and sense of freedom are one thing, but having a great time with Pawns is where it really shines. After murmurs of an expansion hit the airwaves, those rumors are coming to fruition in Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen. Not only is this an expanded version of the base game, but Capcom is launching it on the Nintendo Switch 2 on October 9, 2026.

Similar to Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, a port of the first entry in the series, this version includes all the content you're familiar with, alongside some fresh inclusions. The headline here is that Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen (I know this naming convention is confusing) adds an entirely fresh region called Norgan. A far cry from the lavish kingdoms, forests, and desert areas we've previously seen, the story shifts to a colder, snowy locale.

According to Capcom, you can expect "new tales and thrilling encounters" along the way. If you already own the game on existing platforms like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S and PC, you can purchase the forthcoming expansion separately. For Nintendo Switch 2 owners, it's included from the get-go. Aside from a fresh area to explore, the DLC also drops a new system where players can appraise items after acquiring them, which unlocks more weapons, armor, and skills to use.

It continues Capcom's streak of utilizing Nintendo's hardware, following the arrival of Resident Evil: Requiem and Pragmata earlier this year. That's because Dragon's Dogma 2 is built on the studio's proprietary RE Engine, which also fuels the Monster Hunter series. It's a very well-optimized engine, and one of its biggest strengths is its ability to create a seamless open world with no loading screens.

To make that possible, it constantly streams character models, textures, and other game data into memory in real time as you explore. That might not be revolutionary by any means, but the way RE Engine executes these tasks on the Nintendo Switch 2 is impressive nonetheless. I am cautious about its performance, though. Although its initial trailer presented 1080p 60fps, Dragon's Dogma 2 was a demanding game when it was originally released.

It's notable for framerate drops, so I wouldn't be surprised if it doesn't quite hit that 60fps mark on the Switch 2 later this year. You can catch up with the latest Nintendo Direct by jumping into our handy roundup of all the big announcements.