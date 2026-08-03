Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen's new hard mode is for "seasoned players" looking for a "satisfying challenge"

Capcom’s fresh Hard Mode in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen isn’t for the faint of heart.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Dark Arisen Hard Mode: An image of a male character looking at the camera with a desert behind him.
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We're steadily approaching the launch of Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, an updated iteration of Capcom's 2024 RPG. With an all-new region to explore, new skills for vocations, and quality-of-life tweaks to uncover, there's already plenty to check out when it drops on Nintendo Switch 2 in October. But Capcom isn't stopping there. The biggest surprise is the addition of a Hard Mode, intended to give even the best of players a proper challenge.

In a recent Steam Q&A session with Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen producer Naoto Oyama and director Kento Kinoshita, the duo discuss working on the project and what this Hard Mode has in store for players. The announcement is quietly tucked away, as Kinoshita confirms it briefly by saying that "we're working on a Hard Mode that will provide a satisfying challenge for seasoned players whose stats have reached, or are approaching, the level cap."

While Oyama advises players to "stay tuned for further updates" regarding Hard Mode's release, Kinoshita decides to elaborate on it. It appears to be aimed more at players who have reached the game's top level, rather than people looking to punish themselves for fun. He expresses that "even in Normal Mode, the difficulty gradually ramps up as players progress through the expansion content," but players who "already hit the stat cap can still enjoy a meaningful level of challenge" going forward.

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Two experiences coming to the new Switch game include Forsaken Dominion and Lost Rites. On these more grueling inclusions, Oyama adds that the "recommended starting level" for them is 40 and 20 respectively. If you want to get stuck into them early on, players can access these additions by speaking to Brant at the tavern in Vernworth. "We'd like players to use those recommendations as a reference and choose their own path based on how they want to experience the game," Oyama iterates.

Given the perils that await, you may be wondering if any new vocations are arriving. Sadly, that isn't the case, but Oyama clarifies "we will increase the number of weapon skill sets from four to six" in an update coming to the base game in August. The Dark Arisen expansion adds new skills for existing vocations, though.

In the meantime, you can find an adventure to keep you entertained in our lists of the best RPGs and best MMORPGs around.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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