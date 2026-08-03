Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen's new hard mode is for "seasoned players" looking for a "satisfying challenge"

We're steadily approaching the launch of Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, an updated iteration of Capcom's 2024 RPG. With an all-new region to explore, new skills for vocations, and quality-of-life tweaks to uncover, there's already plenty to check out when it drops on Nintendo Switch 2 in October. But Capcom isn't stopping there. The biggest surprise is the addition of a Hard Mode, intended to give even the best of players a proper challenge.

In a recent Steam Q&A session with Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen producer Naoto Oyama and director Kento Kinoshita, the duo discuss working on the project and what this Hard Mode has in store for players. The announcement is quietly tucked away, as Kinoshita confirms it briefly by saying that "we're working on a Hard Mode that will provide a satisfying challenge for seasoned players whose stats have reached, or are approaching, the level cap."

While Oyama advises players to "stay tuned for further updates" regarding Hard Mode's release, Kinoshita decides to elaborate on it. It appears to be aimed more at players who have reached the game's top level, rather than people looking to punish themselves for fun. He expresses that "even in Normal Mode, the difficulty gradually ramps up as players progress through the expansion content," but players who "already hit the stat cap can still enjoy a meaningful level of challenge" going forward.

Two experiences coming to the new Switch game include Forsaken Dominion and Lost Rites. On these more grueling inclusions, Oyama adds that the "recommended starting level" for them is 40 and 20 respectively. If you want to get stuck into them early on, players can access these additions by speaking to Brant at the tavern in Vernworth. "We'd like players to use those recommendations as a reference and choose their own path based on how they want to experience the game," Oyama iterates.

Given the perils that await, you may be wondering if any new vocations are arriving. Sadly, that isn't the case, but Oyama clarifies "we will increase the number of weapon skill sets from four to six" in an update coming to the base game in August. The Dark Arisen expansion adds new skills for existing vocations, though.

In the meantime, you can find an adventure to keep you entertained in our lists of the best RPGs and best MMORPGs around.