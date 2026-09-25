Dream Car Collection codes September 2026

Cars might be the name of the game here, but don't rev your engines just yet. First, we're amassing a collection of the best vehicles, and with Dream Car Collection codes, the process speeds up exponentially. You'll be able to show off your collection to your mates and dates, all while watching your cash increase without you having to lift a finger.

Codes are good for gems, potions, and crates - all of which help you move closer to your dream of getting your favorite car, plus some extra cash on the side, which never hurts.

Here are all the new Dream Car Collection codes:

DISCORDWELCOME - 100 gems

- 100 gems LARP - three double crate luck potions

- three double crate luck potions Release - an everything potion

For more freebies in all your other favorite Roblox games, check out our comprehensive list of Roblox codes and redeem them all before they're gone.

How do I redeem my Dream Car Collection codes?

Redeeming Dream Car Collection codes is simple and easier than riding a bike - or, in this case, driving a car. Here are the instructions:

Launch Dream Car Collection on Roblox

Hit the purple 'ABX' button at the bottom-right of the page

Type in the code and press 'redeem'

Find out what you got at the bottom of the screen and enjoy!

How do I get more Dream Car Collection codes?

As much as we'd love to make the rules about when new codes come out, there's only one person who can: the game's developer. All we can do to get you new freebies is keep you informed about when the codes come out, so check back in here frequently. Our list is one of the fastest ways for you to stay on top of them, and we all know speed is key.

Is there a Dream Car Collection Discord server?

Yes, there is. Click here to join the community of players and be among the first people to receive exclusive sneak peeks of upcoming updates. It'll also allow you to join events and giveaways, as well as share pictures of your cars with other players to flex on them.

Expired codes:

COSMIC25

We'll see you soon for more Dream Car Collection codes, but for now, that's a wrap.