Few games deserve awards like Dredge does. Black Salt Games is now in possession of an Apple Design Award in the Interaction category, presented during the 2025 award show.

The Interaction award recognizes Dredge's adaptation to iOS and how flawless a port the game is. The category focuses on games and apps that 'deliver intuitive interfaces and effortless controls' to their audience. Our team has played Dredge across PC, Switch, and mobile, and we can say that it works seamlessly on all platforms.

Nadia Thorne, the CEO of Black Salt Games, says, "Being honored with an Apple Design Award is an incredible moment for us." She goes on to say that "we approached Dredge's iOS version with real care – rethinking how it would feel in players' hands and how best to bring its atmosphere to a pocket-sized screen. We're honored to have that work recognized by Apple."

We have a Dredge review from release in 2023, so you can see if you want to play it if you somehow haven't already. It's an excellent game about fishing and organizing said fish in your boat, with some unsettling vibes lurking in the dark waters.

Balatro

Dredge isn't the only one of our favorite games that won during this year's awards. Fellow fantastic indie game Balatro by solo dev LocalThunk scooped up a prize in the Delight and Fun category, while Neva got recognition for its Social Impact. The Visuals and Graphics award went to Infinity Nikki for its exquisite fashion and world designs. You can see a full list of winners here.

