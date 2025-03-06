Dredge is nothing short of spectacular. Starting off as a fisherman who takes an unassuming job, you quickly find out that things aren’t exactly right with the land you’ve found yourself in. Part horror, part inventory management, and part fishing simulator, Dredge’s concoction of strange ideas works fantastically well. Don’t believe me? Well, you can find out for yourself now that it’s at its cheapest price ever.

One of the best indie games to have launched on handheld consoles, Dredge takes you into a Lovecraftian horror game that is deceivingly simple. What starts as basic trips around the lake to sell fish and pay off your faithful boat becomes a nightmarish experience that draws you in. If you’ve read The Shadow over Innsmouth, you’ll know the vibes it’s going for.

While most days remain uneventful, seeing you fish and scavenge for underwater items to earn upgrades for your ship, as night draws in, things get a little strange. You’ll encounter tentacled creatures under the waves and other strange phenomena as you quickly realize you’re playing one of the best horror games out there, with Dredge doing a fantastic job at building atmosphere and tension over jumpscares and loud noises.

As a fantastic single-player game, Dredge has quickly solidified itself as one of my favorite indie games. If you’re after a second opinion, in our Dredge preview, Tilly Lawton said it is “a truly striking game that dredges up a real sense of emotion, and its simple yet enjoyable gameplay loop acts as the perfect ship to carry the cargo of its dark and mysterious narrative.”

If you’re hoping to sink into an exciting and refreshing experience, Dredge is now just $10.62 / £9.34 on Fanatical, bringing it down 58% from the retail price. I’ve already played the game on Valve’s handheld, but it works wonderfully on any Steam Deck alternative, too. I’ve even bought it again and started playing it with the Dredge mobile port, too.

