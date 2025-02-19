Want Dredge and all its DLC for free? Of course you do, so here’s how

We’re moving into spring, where flowers pop up and pastel colors appear in nature – what better time than now to play a Lovecraftian vibe-filled game? To celebrate, we’re hosting a Dredge Complete Edition Steam giveaway for two lucky winners to grab a code each, so enter now if you want to dive into this dystopian tale.

Dredge comes from Black Salt Games and Team17 and lets you live your fisherman dreams. You get a little rickety boat and some equipment, then you can cast off and sail the seas, fishing up a variety of cute creatures that totally don’t look like something from a scary movie. Not only is Dredge a fishing game, but it’s also a borderline horror game thanks to the scaries lurking in the sea.

We’re giving away two codes for the complete edition of Dredge on Steam, which you can use on Steam Deck to take your fishing on the go. This includes the base game along with the Iron Rig, Pale Rach, and Blackstone Key DLCs.

Our giveaway runs from February 19 to February 26, 2025, and is open worldwide. You can read our terms and conditions here. Enter below, and good luck!

Pocket Tactics – Dredge giveaway





Dredge is up there in our picks of the top indie games you can play, and we’d recommend it as both one of the best Switch games and the best Steam Deck games as it runs beautifully on handhelds.