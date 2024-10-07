Hold onto your fishing rod because Dredge mobile is finally a reality. Black Salt Games is bringing its indie eldrich horror to iPhone, Android, and macOS before the year is out, and we can’t wait to dive back into the mystery on the go.

If you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t heard about Dredge, it’s a fishing game with a dark twist, and in our opinion, it’s one of the best indie games out there, describing it as a “truly striking game” in our Dredge review. You play as the captain of a fishing trawler, tasked with dredging up horrible creatures from the depths and uncovering the wider mysteries of the community and the deep, all while avoiding a watery grave.

You can already play Dredge on the go thanks to the Nintendo Switch port, but now you can fit your trawler in your pocket with the upcoming mobile version. Black Salt Games’ CEO and Dredge producer Nadia Thorne says, “We’ve spent some time optimizing the experience for mobile screens and touch inputs, and it plays really nicely on the small or square screens of phones and tablets.”

When is the Dredge mobile release date?

Dredge docks on iPhone, Android, and macOS on December 18, 2024. You can pre-order the game on the App Store right now, while pre-orders on Google Play are coming soon. If you pre-order the game before launch day, you get an exclusive starting rod, and Apple users can also take advantage of the ‘try before you buy’ feature to experience a demo version of the game before making a full purchase.

Not only has Black Salt Games fully optimized its indie hit for mobile devices, but it’s also made all of Dredge’s DLC available. Both The Pale Reach and The Iron Rig are available to buy as in-app purchases, and according to the studio, “No content is cut or altered for mobile, ensuring that mobile players get the full experience.”

That’s everything you need to know about the Dredge mobile port. If you’re interested in learning more, make sure to check out our Dredge and Dave the Diver feature on the horrors of the deep sea. We’ve also got a comprehensive list of the best ocean games on Switch and mobile for you to fish through.