The name Dress to Impress is apt because we sure are impressed with the number of Dress to Impress visits so far. Since its release on Roblox in October 2023, Dress to Impress has managed to hit one billion visits – a might impressive accomplishment to hit in general, never mind in less than a year.

To be more specific, at the time of writing, the fashion game boasts 1.18 billion visits, according to RoMonitor Stats, putting it among an elite group of Roblox games. Recently, it seems everywhere you look, Dress to Impress is there, be it TikTok or YouTube, the game is clearly hot this season. Currently, the game has nearly 99k concurrent users, with an approval rating of 90.4%, it might not be tens, but nines across the board is pretty good, too.

If you’re not familiar with Dress to Impress, it’s a game all about fashion, encouraging you to explore a range of styles as you work to create your own. It’s a fashionista’s dream, as you get to compete in themed competitions, taking yourself from a new model to top model. Only those with flair and ambition survive the fashion industry – to be the next Vivienne Westwood or Coco Chanel, you need to put your best foot forward.

One of the best ways to stay ahead of the competition is with Dress to Impress codes, which are full of valuable items that can add that extra bit of pizzazz to your look, with slippers, earrings, hairstyles, dyes, skirts, and so much more.

Hitting 1.18 billion Dress to Impress visits after less than nine months on the market has us excited for what’s next. The game is currently in its summer update, giving you the perfect opportunity to show off your swimsuit game. You might even find inspiration for some real-life outfits and styles.

