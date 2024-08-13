Embrace your inner 365 party girl in the Dress to Impress brat collab coming this summer. The immensely popular fashion Roblox game is making even more waves in pop culture by incorporating Charli XCX’s hit summer album into its new event, and we can’t wait to see what it entails.

Dress to Impress is one of the biggest Roblox games out there right now, with tons of content creators from outside the Roblox community hopping on the bandwagon to see what the fashion game is all about. Yesterday, Dress to Impress announced an official collaboration with Charli XCX’s newest album, ‘brat’, which has also taken over social media and meme culture in recent months.

The devs teased the collab on August 11, sharing a screenshot of a brat-themed stage in the game with the caption, “I think the apples rotten right to the core!” Yesterday, the official Dress to Impress Twitter and TikTok accounts announced the collaboration with a video showing off tons of neon green and black outfits and clothing items sporting the album title in its iconic font.

When is the Dress to Impress brat collab?

The Dress to Impress brat collab launches on August 17, 2024. We’re still waiting on more details about the contents of the collab and how long it will last, so stay tuned for more updates.

That’s everything we know about the Dress to Impress brat collaboration. Prepare yourself for the drop with our Dress to Impress codes, or check out our hundreds of other Roblox codes such as Anime Defenders codes and Blox Fruits codes.