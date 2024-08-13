We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Dress to Impress brat collab brings club classics to Roblox

It’s official, the Dress to Impress brat collab is real and it combines the album of the summer with the hottest Roblox game right now.

Dress To Impress brat: Dress To Impress's Lana dressed as Charli xcx in a white baby crop tee that says brat in the iconic font and with long wavy black hair. She is outlined in neon green and overlaid on a semi-transparent green PT background image with the brat-themed stage peeking through from behind
Embrace your inner 365 party girl in the Dress to Impress brat collab coming this summer. The immensely popular fashion Roblox game is making even more waves in pop culture by incorporating Charli XCX’s hit summer album into its new event, and we can’t wait to see what it entails.

Dress to Impress is one of the biggest Roblox games out there right now, with tons of content creators from outside the Roblox community hopping on the bandwagon to see what the fashion game is all about. Yesterday, Dress to Impress announced an official collaboration with Charli XCX’s newest album, ‘brat’, which has also taken over social media and meme culture in recent months.

The devs teased the collab on August 11, sharing a screenshot of a brat-themed stage in the game with the caption, “I think the apples rotten right to the core!” Yesterday, the official Dress to Impress Twitter and TikTok accounts announced the collaboration with a video showing off tons of neon green and black outfits and clothing items sporting the album title in its iconic font.

When is the Dress to Impress brat collab?

The Dress to Impress brat collab launches on August 17, 2024. We’re still waiting on more details about the contents of the collab and how long it will last, so stay tuned for more updates.

