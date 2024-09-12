Screw London Fashion Week, I’m here for the Dress To Impress x Genshin Impact competitions. As a fully-fledged adult, perhaps I shouldn’t spend time-consuming Roblox content, but I found a Genshin-themed Dress to Impress competition and I love it. I need more. Some outfits are cursed, while others are creative beyond belief.

Snippets of these videos are all over my TikTok and I simply had to know more – it turns out YouTuber and Twitch streamer jihyorge has a series of videos where he hosts Hoyoverse-centered competitions in the fashion game, using themes from Genshin and Honkai Star Rail, even using Genshin Impact elements as inspiration.

Jihyorge, so far, has videos for two Genshin Impact competitions including a VIP-only option, and a Honkai Star Rail theme, too, and to be honest I’m excited for the next ones.

Some of the best outfits come from the Sumeru and Fatui themes, with many players choosing to portray fashionistas Genshin Impact’s Dehya and Genshin Impact’s Arlecchino. Neefianiel swept the competition in the VIP comp with consistently excellent outfits for the likes of Yun Jin, Fischl, and Noelle. Shoutout to billiqueso’s Honkai Star Rail Boothill, too – we feel like he’d appreciate the homage.

There are, of course, some somewhat cursed options to balance out the stylish lot – the yassified, shirtless Cyno and pouting Childes are excellent in their own way, but may haunt my nightmares.

We’re big fans of all the games involved here and suggest you grab the new Dress to Impress codes, Genshin Impact codes, and Honkai Star Rail codes right here.