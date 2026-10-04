Drill to Earth's Core codes October 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Drill to Earth’s Core codes for free cores to expand your class repertoire.

Drill to Earth's Core codes: A Miner wearing a PT shirt, outlined in white and pasted on a slightly blurred picture of the frozen layer
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Use our Drill to Earth's Core codes to grab some extra cores and open up some new career paths for your expedition. Or, if you're all about the cash, take them straight to the banker for a conversion. While these cores might help you at the beginning, what you really need to succeed is a team of trusted friends to work by your side.

We look for new Drill to Earth's Core codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back soon for more freebies. You never know what Game Name will decide to give out next.

Here are all the new Drill to Earth's Core codes:

  • GAMENAME - 500 cores (new!)

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

Drill to Earth's Core codes: A screenshot of the code box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner, showing the purple present icon at the bottom of the screen

How do I redeem Drill to Earth's Core codes?

Redeeming Drill to Earth's Core codes is simple. All you need to do is:

  • Open Drill to Earth's Core in Roblox
  • Tap the purple present button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

Is there a Drill to Earth's Core Discord server?

Yes, there is a Drill to Earth's Core Discord. It's technically the combined server for all of Game Name's games, but you'll find the Drill to Earth's Core community by clicking here. It's also the place to find patch notes, submit drill ideas, and get notified about special events.

Drill to Earth's Core codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Drill to Earth's Core Wiki?

Drill to Earth's Core has its own dedicated Wiki, which you can find if you click here. It's got tons of pages detailing the game's various achievements, classes, layers, structures, and much more.

How do I get more Drill to Earth's Core codes?

The easiest way to get more Drill to Earth's Core codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. There's no dedicated codes channel in the game's Discord server, so finding freebies can be challenging. Let us handle it while you go deeper into the Earth with your trusted crew.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Drill to Earth's Core codes.

If you’re looking for a Roblox or rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.