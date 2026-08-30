Drone Defense 2 codes August 2026

Use our Drone Defense 2 codes for free keybugs to snag the toughest robots to fight on your behalf. Based on the Murder Drones animated series, you can recruit 15 unique drones, gain perks, and rise to the top with your adorable aluminum army.

We look for new Drone Defense 2 codes frequently, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you're running low on keybugs.

Here are all the new Drone Defense 2 codes:

5K_COMMUNITY - 500 shells

- 500 shells 10K_GROUP - 300 shells

- 300 shells B3TT3R - five batteries

- five batteries Secret_01 - 100 keybugs

- 100 keybugs Release - 150 keybugs

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, head to our master list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Drone Defense 2 codes?

Redeeming Drone Defense 2 codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Launch Drone Defense 2 in Roblox

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

Is there a Drone Defense 2 Trello?

Given the text at the top of the Drone Defense 2 codes box, you'd think that the game had its own Trello to house codes and other useful information. Confusingly, only the original Drone Defense seems to have a Trello board, which you can find by clicking here. We hope the sequel's Trello gets made soon!

Is there a Drone Defense 2 Discord server?

Yes, there is a Drone Defense 2 Discord server. You can click here to join the server to read the latest updates and announcements, take part in polls and giveaways, and report any bugs that you find.

How do I get more Drone Defense 2 codes?

The easiest way to get more Drone Defense 2 codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The developer scatters codes all over the place, so instead of wasting time finding them all, let us do the hard work! We'll find and verify codes for you and add them to our list, so you can focus on growing stronger.