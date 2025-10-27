My favorite cozy detective game waddles onto more platforms this fall

Following a stellar launch on Nintendo Switch and PC in May, Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping is coming to iOS and Android. This standalone cozy detective adventure is perfect for those cold, winter nights, and if you're not sure it's for you, you can try it for free.

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping is the follow-up to Happy Broccoli Games' spec-quack-ular 2024 detective game, following the mediocre life of washed-up detective Eugene McQuacklin. Don't worry if you've not played his previous adventure, as this standalone sequel works wonderfully on its own. In fact, in my Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping review, I noted that it's such a great experience that it convinced me to buy the first game.

As a point-and-click adventure game, Duck Detective is tailored for touchscreen devices, and, as someone who's played this game on both the Nintendo Switch and PC, I think it's a perfect fit for mobile. Happy Broccoli Games has developed it for tablets as well, so it could be your next favorite iPad game. Plus, regardless of whether you're playing on iOS or Android, you can play the first 15 minutes for free before deciding whether you want to buy the full game.

When is the Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping mobile release date?

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping launches on iOS and Android on November 27, 2025. You can pre-order it on the App Store and pre-register on Google Play now for an instant download on release day. While we don't yet know the game's full price, its predecessor costs $5.99 on both the App Store and Google Play.

If you're looking for more cozy games to fill your time during the dark winter nights, take a look at our list. We're also always on the hunt for new Switch games and new mobile games to try, so keep your eyes glued to Pocket Tactics for all the latest handheld releases.