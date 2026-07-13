Duck Duck codes July 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Duck Duck codes for free experience and cosmetics in this hybrid hot potato tag game.

Duck Duck codes: A yellow duck in a dark red bellhop costume with a PT logo on the hat standing in front of a waterfall
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Use our Duck Duck codes to get ahead in this classic playground game and jazz up your fowl's fashion sense with free cosmetics, prestige experience, and quests. The aim of the game is simple - don't get goosed. Or, if you are said goose, tag a duck before it's too late. Simple, right?

So simple, in fact, that you'll want to spend hours playing, so bookmark this page and check back in the next time you need some Duck Duck codes, as we'll do the hard work of finding them for you.

Are there any new Duck Duck codes?

There are no working Duck Duck codes at the moment. The game's description says that a new code is coming at 20k likes, and Duck Duck has already surpassed this milestone, so check back soon for more freebies!

While you're here, check out all the other Roblox codes that you can redeem across the best Roblox games.

Duck Duck codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Duck Duck codes?

Redeeming Duck Duck codes is thankfully very simple. All you have to do is:

  • Launch Duck Duck in Roblox
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Scroll to the bottom of the menu
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Duck Duck codes?

Duck Duck codes are special passwords from the developer, Quack Quack Co, that reward players with exclusive items and other boosts. These tend to coincide with game updates, but they don't last long, so you need to be fast to grab them. Duck Duck codes can net you prestige EXP, egg quests, and new cosmetics for your feathery friend to wear.

Duck Duck codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Duck Duck Discord server?

Yes, there is a Duck Duck Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, chat with other players, and apply to be the Golden Duck.

How do I get more Duck Duck codes?

The easiest way to get more Duck Duck codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying these codes for you, so you can focus on outlasting those pesky geese and rising to the top of the leaderboards. If you have some spare time, you can look for codes in the game's Discord server, Roblox group, or on the developer's X page.

Expired codes:

  • LVLUP
  • Like4Eggs
  • DailyGrind

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Duck Duck codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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