Duck Survival codes June 2026

Redeem free diamonds, gear keys, and blueprints with our list of new Duck Survival codes, as you slay huge hordes of gnarly monsters.

Duck Survival codes: An image of a Duck with a torch fighting off zombies.
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If you thought you'd seen everything, you've clearly never seen an angry duck toting dual handguns. That's the first thing you see in Duck Survival, a fun roguelite shooter that pits you against the undead and all manner of monsters. Fortifying your base and upgrading your arsenal comes at a cost, though. You can use our list of Duck Survival codes to help with that.

These codes usually give out blueprints or in-game currency like diamonds, making it easier to get stronger. So, join us and let's give our foes something to quack about.

Here are all the new Duck Survival codes:

  • ThankYou - free rewards (new!)
  • HEARDUCK - free rewards
  • DUCK2M - free rewards
  • DUCK777 - free rewards
  • DUCK2026 - free rewards
  • DUCKOP2026 - free rewards
  • DUCKIE - free rewards
  • DUCKOP - free rewards
  • DuckGo - free rewards

Beyond defeating monsters in free mobile games, we're quite fond of Roblox games, too. If you fancy something different to play, we have loads of Roblox codes to claim right now.

Duck Survival codes: An image of the code redemption box in Duck Survival.

How do I redeem Duck Survival codes?

Before you redeem your Duck Survival codes, you need to beat the tutorial mission. After this, you can head to the main menu and follow these steps:

  • Launch Duck Survival on your device
  • Go to the main menu and tap the 'duck' avatar in the top left corner
  • Tap the 'gift codes' option
  • Input your reward and hit 'redeem'

What are Duck Survival codes?

Duck Survival codes are rewards given out by Joy Nice Games that offer in-game goodies. These can range from currency like cash or diamonds to blueprints and gear keys. The developer typically releases more codes when the game hits a major milestone or a new event begins.

How can I get more Duck Survival codes?

Don't spend ages trawling around for more goodies, leave the hard work to us. The easiest way to get more rewards is by coming back to this list. Bookmark it and share it with your friends, too. We'll add the latest rewards when the game's developer, Joy Nice Games, releases them.

Duck Survival codes: An image of the Duck Survival Discord server.

Is there a Duck Survival Discord server?

Yes, there is a Duck Survival Discord server. Wondering how other players are slaying their foes? Join this server here to discuss your tactics with other players.

Why are my Duck Survival codes not working?

If your Duck Survival codes aren't working, check the active list to make sure they're still working. The code may have expired, too, but we'll list any unavailable rewards below.

That's everything you need to know about Duck Survival codes. Come back soon and bookmark this page.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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