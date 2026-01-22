Dueling Grounds guide - tips and tricks to help you get started

If you're just about to start your adventure, you're in the right place, as our Dueling Grounds guide is here to offer some crucial beginner tips that can even be of value to veterans of the game. We'll talk you through the best approach to combat, which weapon to start with, and more information that might save your bacon.

However, the best bit of advice we can offer is to familiarize yourself with our Dueling Grounds codes guide, as you can find all sorts of free items there to help you grow stronger and get an advantage over your opponents. We also suggest you check out our Dueling Grounds tier list, which shows how all the weapons rank.

Here's all of our Dueling Grounds tips:

Learn the mechanics

It seems like such a simple thing, but many people charge headfirst into games without really knowing how they work. The Dueling Grounds mechanics are at the center of the game, and there are seven of them in total. While our guide can tell you about each one, we're just going to focus on the light attack, heavy attack, and dodge ones here.

You want to master dodging as quickly as possible, as it's going to keep you alive in a pinch. Perfectioning parries is worthwhile, and we highly recommend you practice when you can, but dodging is always reliable if you get it down, and it's easier for you to achieve when you're first starting out. We also recommend limiting the heavy attacks you use, as they leave you open to counters. It's much better to use light attacks until you get used to how your weapon and style work. Plus, light attacks set you up nicely for combos.

Pick the katana

Let's start with your Dueling Grounds weapon, pick the katana. There's no question about it, the katana is the very best, thanks to its versatility and overall balance - plus, it's actually free for you to get from the very beginning of the game. If you decide that the playstyle of the katana isn't for you, that's fair, but it'd be foolish not to give it a solid try before you save up to buy a different weapon.

Use your ultimate ability

Under your health, you can see a red bar that fills up each time you land a hit on your enemy; that's your ultimate ability bar. As soon as you can unleash it, make sure you do - ultimate abilities can not only turn the tide of battle, but they can sometimes instantly kill your foe. Oh, and it's worth pointing out that you can also see your opponent's ability bar, letting you know when it's time to tread with caution. Remember, if your ultimate can one-shot them, theirs could do the same to you.

Play ranked matches

While playing Dueling Grounds ranked matches may seem intimidating at first, they're the only way that you can get gems, a crucial Dueling Grounds currency, along with the coins you can get for doing regular matches. Both forms of currency can net you some nice Dueling Grounds cosmetics, though, as the premium option, gems do give you access to the best items.

We maintain that you should play ranked matches, but that doesn't mean it's not a good idea to train yourself up in some normal PvP first - it always helps to build your confidence first.

Titles don't make you stronger

Dueling Grounds titles are a badge of honor, showing off your feats in battle, so don't panic if you don't have a title yet - they won't do anything for you, beyond maybe putting some fear into your opponent, as they learn just how good you are at things like dodging and parrying.