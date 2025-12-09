Dueling Grounds tier list January 2026

If you're stuck deciding between two weapons, our Dueling Grounds tier list is here to help you find your main. As the developer adds more weapons to the game, we'll test them out for you and rank them in our list to show you which is worth investing your time in.

You need coins to get more weapons, so check out our Dueling Grounds codes guide next for some freebies. Maybe in the future, the dev will add code-exclusive weapons. Who knows?

Dueling Grounds tier list

While there are only four weapons in Dueling Grounds at the moment, we've still managed to put together a tier list based on our experience with them in matches. Overall, we think that the Katana is the best weapon in Dueling Grounds. This is due to its versatility, overall balance, and the fact that it's free right from the beginning. However, different players might favor the other weapons' styles more, so take this tier list with a pinch of salt.

Here's our Dueling Grounds tier list for weapons:

Tier Weapon S Katana A Gauntlets, Naginata B Daggers

How do I get more weapons in Dueling Grounds?

You get more Dueling Grounds weapons by purchasing them with coins or Robux. Earn coins by participating in duels, and you'll slowly get all the currency you need to unlock the full arsenal. Of course, Dueling Grounds also has codes, which often offer coins as a reward.