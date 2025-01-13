We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

2025’s most anticipated gacha game announces beta test

Answer the call of adventure and head into Duet Night Abyss’s closed beta test, opening up to players on mobile and PC very soon.

Duet Night Abyss beta test - a character with purple hair showing their back
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Duet Night Abyss 

Get ready to jump into another sprawling gacha this year as Duet Night Abyss reveals that signups are open for a closed beta test, coming very soon. It’s available on mobile and PC, giving plenty of you a chance to try it out.

You can sign up on the official Duet Night Abyss site here to register for the beta until February 10 or take part in events hosted on the game’s social media to gain entry. If you’re successful, you’ll get an email with instructions on how to join the playtest once the recruitment period ends. Hero Games will announce official times for the beta closer to release.

Hero Games’ latest title is a fantasy adventure RPG, with 3D combat and futuristic elements mixed in. The first technical test went live in 2024, and a demo appeared at last year’s Tokyo Game Show. This closed beta shows off new features in the game including weapon customization, co-op modes, and pet companions. That’s what I’m excited for – give me a dog to trot at my heels and it’s a GOTY for me.

Duet Night Abyss brings together magic and machinery in a fantasy setting, where characters inspired by demons make up your team. Each playable character has a different weapon type, including ranged and melee. You can upgrade their skills and improve them through the Demon Wedge system, which has suggestions and customizable gear to make it a bit easier to build each character.

YouTube Thumbnail

Something that already sets Duet Night Abyss apart from other gacha games is that it features two protagonists at the same time, following two parallel storylines. The cast of voice actors also got a reveal recently, and it includes stars such as Emma Ballantine, known for Metaphor: ReFantazio and Elden Ring, and Joshua Wichard who voices Wuthering Waves’ Geshu Lin. We’re excited to check it out, and we suggest you do, too.

We keep up with all the new mobile games and new Switch games coming out in 2025, so if you need something else to look forward to, we can recommend some great games.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She also plays too many mobile games, including Monopoly Go. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.