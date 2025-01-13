Get ready to jump into another sprawling gacha this year as Duet Night Abyss reveals that signups are open for a closed beta test, coming very soon. It’s available on mobile and PC, giving plenty of you a chance to try it out.

You can sign up on the official Duet Night Abyss site here to register for the beta until February 10 or take part in events hosted on the game’s social media to gain entry. If you’re successful, you’ll get an email with instructions on how to join the playtest once the recruitment period ends. Hero Games will announce official times for the beta closer to release.

Hero Games’ latest title is a fantasy adventure RPG, with 3D combat and futuristic elements mixed in. The first technical test went live in 2024, and a demo appeared at last year’s Tokyo Game Show. This closed beta shows off new features in the game including weapon customization, co-op modes, and pet companions. That’s what I’m excited for – give me a dog to trot at my heels and it’s a GOTY for me.

Duet Night Abyss brings together magic and machinery in a fantasy setting, where characters inspired by demons make up your team. Each playable character has a different weapon type, including ranged and melee. You can upgrade their skills and improve them through the Demon Wedge system, which has suggestions and customizable gear to make it a bit easier to build each character.

Something that already sets Duet Night Abyss apart from other gacha games is that it features two protagonists at the same time, following two parallel storylines. The cast of voice actors also got a reveal recently, and it includes stars such as Emma Ballantine, known for Metaphor: ReFantazio and Elden Ring, and Joshua Wichard who voices Wuthering Waves’ Geshu Lin. We’re excited to check it out, and we suggest you do, too.

